The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center today announced it’s June Mobile Food Pantry schedule. We’ve included the entire message and all information below;

In addition, the MLK will be starting Veggie Days, our weekly distribution of fresh, local produce free of cost every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning June 18th. First come, first served. Attendees are reminded to social distance, wear face coverings, and bring their own bags.

We will also be hosting another community grab ‘n go meal in collaboration with McGraths Clambakes & Catering on Tuesday, June 16th from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This too is free of cost.

June Mobile Food Pantry:

The MLK Community Center’s Mobile Food Pantry is still on the road, bringing prebagged groceries, personal care items, frozen meat, eggs, and fresh produce to neighborhoods across Newport County. Newport County residents can get help every 14 days and don’t have to reside in the neighborhood the truck is visiting.



We have teamed up with our friends at the Potter League for Animals who will be supplying pet supplies at select Mobile Food Pantry events, as indicated below. More dates TBA.



*Details subject to change & more dates TBA. Please visit our online calendar for the most up-to-date information: https://www.mlkccenter.org/calendar



Thur. June 4th: Earl Ave. Housing Area (Newport), 12-12:45 p.m.

Tues. June 9th: Pemberton Apartments (Jamestown), 12-12:45 p.m.

Tues. June 9th: Conanicus Apartments (Jamestown), 1:15-2 p.m.

Thur. June 11th: Festival Field Apartments (Newport), 12-12:45 p.m. Potter League attending

Thur. June 11th: MET School (Newport), 1:15-2 p.m. Potter League attending

Tues. June 16th: Parkholm Senior Center (Newport), 12-12:45 p.m. Potter League attending

Tues. June 16th: Quaker Estates (Portsmouth), 1:30-2:15 p.m. Potter League attending

Thurs. June 18th: Bayside Village Apartments (Newport), 12-12:45 p.m. Potter League attending

Thurs. June 18th: Edgar Court (Newport), 1:30-2:15 p.m. Potter League attending

Tues. June 23rd: AHEPA II Apartments (Newport), 12-12:45 p.m.

Tues. June 23rd: Donovan Manor (Newport), 1:30-2:15 p.m.

Thurs. June 25th: Calvary Baptist Church (Middletown), 12-12:45 p.m.

Thurs. June 25th: Oxbow Farms (Middletown), 1:30-2:15 p.m.

Tues. June 30th: Hancock Estates (Tiverton), 12-1 p.m.

Tues. June 30th: Tiverton Housing Authority (Tiverton), 1:30-2:15 p.m.