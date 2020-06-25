Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Newport, RI – The Mission Group today announced that they will have permanently closed their Mission location at 29 West Marlborough Street in Newport and will expand their location at 58 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown.

In a social media post, Mission posted the following;

welp … it’s the end of an era my friends!❤️ ::::: with a tear in my eye, a smile on my face, and one bigggg deep breath, we are officially announcing the closure of Mission NEWPORT. Our last date of service was March 16th and although we wanted to pump out one more solid summer here and close this place down with a banger party, it just wasn’t in the cards for us, thanks to covid rearing it’s ugly face👎 ::::: But holy shit was it a FUN run!!! Almost 7 years over here. 7 years of blood, sweat, and A LOT of tears! ::::: What more is there to really say? Look at this group of beautiful people (keep swiping). So many more awesome employees are missing from this shot, you guys know who you are, and we are FOREVER grateful that you walked through our front door with your amazing smiles and asked for jobs. Thank YOU for making our little burger joint what it is today. For the love you showed all of our customers (even the jerks), for the burgers you flipped day after day, for the daily grinddddd that this restaurant life brought you. We applaud you guys, and we are so happy to call you our family, our forever family! ::::: Okay tears may now be flowing ☔️… let me make one thing clear. It may be the end of our Off-Broadway joint but we are still flipping burgers in Middletown and as they always say, when one door closes, another opens … :::: so with that long ass Oscar speech finally over (thanks for hanging with me)… we are happy to announce that we have taken over the ‘Empire’ side of Mission MIDDLETOWN and are expanding! ~~Mission Mornings~~ will be a THING — word on the street is July 4th!! Stay tuned for more deets /// For now #RIPNewport /// you were one crazy bitch, but we loved you 💔 #ImNotCryingYouAre #MissionFamilia

That’s right, Mission is taking over the space next door that Empire Tea & Coffee has called home. Empire Tea & Coffee will still be available on Broadway, Bellevue, and in Bristol.

“We’re sad to be leaving the Broadway area for sure, we loved it there, Anna Burnley from the Mission Group told What’s Up Newp on Thursday. “I always thought of that area as the “urban Newport” a mini PVD of sorts … but we love where Nomi Park is at the North End so happy we still have a presence not to far away from Broadway!”

‘Mission Mornings’, which will open on July 4th in the newly expanded side of Mission Middletown, will be serving up a selection of Mission Mornings (Egg sandwiches), Nitro Bar’s Nitro Coffee, and will keep with the history of that space by serving Empire Tea & Coffee’s popular hot and iced coffee.

The goal for the new area is to be a quick grab and go, but it will also have seats and couches if you have the time and want to chill inside.





The Mission Group, the family run restaurant group that is lead by Chad Hoffer, Anna Burnley, and Tyler Burnley, opened the famed Thames Street Kitchen (TSK) in 2011, before opening Mission Newport, Winner Winner, TSK 2.0, Mission Middletown, and Nomi Park at The Wayfinder Hotel.

Nomi Park, which opened up earlier this month at The Wayfinder Hotel, serves up familiar New England classics with a crave-able twist. Menu items include a mashup of Mission’s “greatest hits” from 10 years of business as a local Newport favorite (think: chicken spaetzle using Winner Winner’s fried chicken recipe and TSK’s ravioli with duck egg yolk).

Burney tells What’s Up Newp that they do not have any plans yet on what they will do with Mission’s beer and wine license in Newport.

For more information updates from Mission, visit their website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.