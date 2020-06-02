The Military Spouses of Newport (MSON) clubtoday announced the 2020 spring grant award recipients. In total, $3,000 was awarded to four, local non-profit organizations. Grants are awarded to organizations that directly benefit military service members and their dependents in Rhode Island. Funds awarded support existing programs, the expansion of programs, or the creation of the new ones.

The 2020 spring winners are:

Forest Avenue Elementary: “Sail Away with Books” program replaces and replenishes worn and well-loved books from the school’s literacy closet.

Middletown High School: Funds supported “Plan B,” an initiative honoring graduating seniors with a plywood “M.” The wood was displayed on the football field and given to each senior as part of their individual graduation ceremonies.

Town of Portsmouth: Surge Volleyball Club is building volleyball courts at Glen Park for public use. Community members will be able to utilize two courts to play two-on-two. Expected completion date is June 2020.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center: Funds support critical hunger relief efforts and wellness programs that serve individuals of all ages during this COVID pandemic. Thirty-three percent of clients are children under the age of 18 and 25% are seniors.

To learn more about MSON grants or apply for future funding, please visit: https://milspousenewport.org/Grants

Military Spouses of Newport (MSON) is a non-profit organization in Newport, Rhode Island that represents and supports spouses of active duty and retired service members of all branches of service and ranks.