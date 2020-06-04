The Military Spouses of Newport (MSON) club this week announced their spring 2020 scholarship recipients.

MSON has been supporting the local military community with educational scholarships since 1985 and this spring, we are awarding $10,000 to seven students. Scholarships are awarded for excellence in academic performance, community service, extracurricular involvement, achievements, and leadership.

The spring 2020 award winners are:

Grey McGregor Aycock , graduating from Rogers High School, will be attending Vanderbilt University

Morgan Shea, graduating from Portsmouth High School, will be attending the University of Virginia

Kerri Spitler, graduating from North Kingstown High School, will be attending the University of Colorado – Boulder

Catherine Carwile-Ridnour, graduating from Rogers High School, will be attending either Seton Hall or the University of Rhode Island

Luke Dolan, graduating from Bishop Hendricken High School, will be attending Notre Dame

Taylor McDonald, graduating from North Providence High School, will be attending Roger William's University

Madison Cormier, currently attending Lasell University



Scholarships are open to students, military dependents, and military spouses. To learn more or apply for a future scholarship, please visit: https://milspousenewport.org/Scholarships

Military Spouses of Newport (MSON) is a non-profit organization in Newport, Rhode Island that represents and supports spouses of active duty and retired service members of all branches of service and ranks. If you would like more detailed information, please contact Tanja Carroll, the Scholarship Chair, at: scholarships.mson@gmail.com.