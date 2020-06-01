On Monday June 1st, the Middletown Library reopened to the public by appointment only. Public access hours are Monday and Wednesday 4pm-7pm; Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 11am-2pm. Appointments may be made by calling (401) 846- 1573 or emailing mid.circulation@gmail.com for a time.

The library will follow the revised Reopening RI guidelines for libraries posted by the RI Office of Library and Information Services on May 29, 2020:

• Capacity is 150sq.ft./person including staff; this translates to no more than 4 persons using the public computers and no more than 4 persons entering for circulation transactions.

• Face coverings and health screening are required for entry; employees are self- screened, members of the public are verbally screened. Entry is not permitted for any one “Yes” response per RIDOH.

• All browsing of new books will be in a controlled space.

• Staff assisted circulation and self-checkout are both available.

• Access to technology, i.e. computers, copiers, printers, is restricted to 1 hour per appointment. (Equipment will be sanitized between users.)

• In-person reference assistance is by appointment.

• Physical access to the children’s department, all book stacks, and a/v is not available but staff will page materials upon request.

• Currently there is no seating for quiet study, research, reading, or meetings.

All library services currently offered via phone, email, and website will continue. All loaned library materials may be returned using the video and book drops outside the building.