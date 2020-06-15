What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Middletown Police Department recently announced that their K9 Tex will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The announcement from Middletown Police Department

K9 Tex’s vest is sponsored by Robert Romano of Couto Bros. Moving and Storage of Warwick, RI and will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Couto Movers”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 3,917 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

“Vested interest has been protecting police canines across the country for over a century. They have been true law enforcement partners by providing top of the line custom fit ballistic vests to our four-legged partners. I thank them for their continued support in protecting our canines, who in turn protect us and the communities we serve.”- Chief William Kewer