Middletown, RI – Before heading for Second Beach, you can now monitor the parking lot and traffic scenario live via a new live traffic camera.
The town of Middletown announced the new feature on Wednesday.
Take a look at the view from the gate at the main entrance of Second Beach looking West here.
Second Beach is now open every day at 8:00 a.m. for parking on a first-come-first serve basis until the parking lot reaches the restricted capacity deemed safe for public health.
Both parking lots at Third Beach will open on June 6 for town residents only, but all residents will need to purchase a seasonal pass to park at any of the beach parking lots. These include Second Beach, Surfer’s End, Third Beach Boat Ramp, Town Beach and Dunlap-Wheeler Park.
