Newport, RI – Lifelong Newport resident Meagan Landry today announced her candidacy for Newport City Council At-Large.

Landry provided the following announcement to What’s Up Newp

My name is Meagan Landry, and I’m excited to run for Newport City Council, At-Large. I’m a 4th generation Newporter, and lifelong resident, who takes great pride in living in this beautiful city by the sea. I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. I’ve always been very civic-minded, and I feel now more than ever is a time for positive changes, and a fresh new voice. I will speak up for all residents; from the North End where my dad lives, off Broadway, where I live now and where I was also born and raised, and the “Fifth Ward,” where my grandparents raised their 4 children. I’ve worked in Middletown for Saccucci Honda, for the last eight years. Prior to that, I worked at Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center in Newport for eight years. I’ve learned a lot from working for successful business women. Working in sales, I hear what our local Aquidneck Islanders are experiencing every day, from having real conversations with them. I want to do more to help those in our community!

You may be asking yourself, why vote for someone with no political experience? Let me tell you a little about myself. From a very young age, my father was involved in local politics. I remember going door to door with him, when he ran for Senate when I was a little girl. I was always in awe of how much he cared about low income housing, or lack of. I knew then that when I grew up, I would be just as passionate about helping people who may not be in a position to help themselves. I want to put myself in a better position to help others, and that is why I’m running. There are so many people who are quick to judge elected officials, yet never run themselves, or say what they would do differently/better. I don’t want to be that person who sits on the sidelines anymore.

I won the Political Science award my senior year of high school at St. Andrew’s in Barrington. I went to CCRI, where I received an Associate’s Degree in General Studies, with coursework in Elementary Education, with a political science concentration. My passion is education, and while I didn’t end up pursuing a teaching position, I care very much about the children of this city. While I don’t have any children of my own right now, they are Newport’s future, and we should be investing in them. They deserve to learn and grow in buildings that they’re safe in, and proud of. There is no excuse that Rogers is the same high school I attended (for one year) 20 years ago. It was the same school years before that, and nothing has changed. I realize a new Rogers High School is a big ask of taxpayers, especially in 2020. But if we don’t do it for the kids now, then when? We must approve the bond in November, especially when we’re getting 52% reimbursement from the state!

I envision Newport as a place where every economic class feels welcome, and feels they have a bright future here. I fear we’re headed towards a community of citizens, who only live here part of the year, and/or on weekends. We really need to be focusing on the families who have made roots here, who live here full time. Instead of pushing out middle class and low-income families, due to the high cost of living and lack of jobs. It’s those “full time” families who Newport needs to depend on.

My father Francis (Frank) Landry Jr. retired from the City of Newport, after working as a water plant operator for 30 years. He also spent 20 years working as both the commissioner and chairman for the Newport Housing Authority. My mother Kathy Toppa Landry, has worked in retail management for Chico’s both in Newport and Cranston. My sister Gretchen Landry is currently going for her doctorate in criminal Psychology. Prior to that, she worked for the Newport Community School at Thompson. My grandparents Frank and Margaretta Landry, and Jim and Betty Toppa, were very involved in the community, and I know that they would be proud of me for running. I have many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who live here on Aquidneck Island, and I thank them for their support!

These are trying times, but as a community, if we come together to help people and businesses around us, we’re ultimately helping ourselves as well. That’s why I’m running. I’m looking for a sense of purpose, and I want to feel like I made a difference in someone’s life. I’m confident that should I be elected, serving the people of Newport will make a huge difference in my life as well.

A website, as well as volunteer/donation information is coming soon!