The What’s Up Newp crew will be updating this blog with the latest information and news on the coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, and its impact on Newport County.

Positive Cases In Rhode Island

Cumulative Cases in Rhode Island

May 31st – RIDOH reports today 106 new positive cases (total now 14,928), 7 new associated deaths (total now 718), 206 hospitalized (46 in ICU, 29 on ventilator).

May 30th: RIDOH reports 171 new positive cases (total now 14,819), 18 new associated deaths (total now 711), 219 hospitalized (50 currently in ICU, 32 on ventilator).

May 28th: RIDOH reports 124 new positive cases (total now 14,494), 22 new associated fatalities (total now 677), 222 are currently hospitalized (53 in ICU, 36 on ventilator).

May 27: RIDOH reports today that there are 143 new positive cases (total now 14,353), 21 new associated deaths (total now 655), 218 hospitalized (49 in ICU, 35 on ventilator).

May 26: RIDOH reported today that there are 73 new positive cases (total now 14,210), 13 new associated deaths (total now 634), 226 are currently hospitalized (50 currently in ICU, 36 on ventilator).

May 25: No data update on Memorial Day.

May 24: RIDOH reports today that there are 116 new positive cases (total now 14,065), 11 new associated deaths (total now 608), 240 are hospitalized (49 in ICU, 32 on ventilator).

May 23: RIDOH reports today that there are 203 new positive cases (total now 13,952), 18 new associated deaths (total now 597), 233 are hospitalized (51 in ICU, 34 on ventilator).

May 22: RIDOH reports today 170 new positive cases (total now 13,736), 23 new associated deaths (total now 579), 242 are hospitalized (56 in ICU, 40 on ventilator).

May 21: RIDOH reports today that there are 189 new positive cases (total now 13,571), 18 new associated deaths (total now 556), 254 people currently hospitalized (56 in ICU, 41 on ventilator).

May 20: RIDOH reports today that there are 209 new positive cases (total now 13,356), 6 new associated deaths (total now 538), and 257 currently hospitalized (58 in ICU, 45 on ventilator).

May 19th: RIDOH reports today that there are 134 new positive cases (total now 12,951), 26 new COVID-19 associated fatalities (total now 532), 247 Rhode Islanders are currently hospitalized (59 in ICU, 44 on ventilator).

May 18th – RIDOH reports today that there are 121 new positive cases of COVID-19 (total now 12,795), 7 new fatalities (total now 506), 236 people currently hospitalized (62 in ICU, 46 on ventilator).

May 17th: RIDOH reports 240 new positive cases (total now 12,674), there are 10 new fatalities (total now 499), there are 260 currently hospitalized, 64 in ICU, 45 on ventilator).

May 16th: RIDOH reports today that there are 215 new positive cases (total now 12,434), there are 10 new fatalities (total now 489), there are 273 currently hospitalized (66 in ICU, 44 on ventilator).

May 15th: RIDOH reports today that there are 203 new positive cases (total now 12,219), there are 11 new fatalities (total now 479), there are 272 currently hospitalized (63 in ICU, 41 on ventilator).

May 14th: 181 new positive cases (total now 12,016), 6 new fatalities (total now 468), 271 currently hospitalized, 65 currently in ICU, 42 currently on a ventilator.

May 13th: 221 new positive cases (total positive now 11,835), 18 new fatalities (total now 462), 269 are currently hospitalized, 68 are currently in ICU, 48 are currently on a ventilator.

May 12th: 164 new positive cases (total positive now 11,614), 14 new fatalities (total now 444), 277 are currently hospitalized, 72 are currently in ICU, and 83 are currently on a ventilator.

May 11th: 176 new positive cases (total positive now 11,450), 8 new fatalities (total now 430), 276 are currently hospitalized, 73 currently in ICU, 52 currently on a ventilator.

May 10th: 285 new cases (total positive now 11,274), 4 new fatalities (total now 422), 283 are currently hospitalized, 70 currently in ICU, 52 on a ventilator.

May 9th: 210 new positive cases (total positive cases now 10,989), 19 new fatalities (total now 418), 292 are currently hospitalized, 77 are currently in ICU, 56 are currently on a ventilator.

May 8th: 249 new positive cases (total positive cases now 10,779), 11 new fatalities (total now 399), 312 are currently hospitalized, 71 are currently in ICU, 52 are currently on a ventilator.

May 7th: 325 new positive cases (total now 10,530), 18 new associated fatalities (total now 388), 318 currently hospitalized, 82 currently in ICU, 56 currently on a ventilator.

May 6th: RIDOH reports there are 272 new positive cases (total now 10,205), 15 new associated fatalities (total now 370), 324 currently hospitalized, 86 currently in ICU, and 60 are currently on a ventilator.

May 5th: RIDOH reports there are 281 new positive cases (total now 9,933), 14 new associated fatalities (total now 355), 327 currently hospitalized, 89 currently in ICU, and 62 are currently on a ventilator.

May 4th: 175 new positive cases (total now 9,652), 21 associated fatalities (total now 341), 339 currently hospitalized, 84 currently in ICY, 61 on ventilator.

May 3rd: 188 new positive cases (total now 9,477), 24 new associated fatalities (total now 320), 330 currently hospitalized, 83 currently in ICU, 59 on ventilator.

May 2nd: 327 new positive cases (total now 9,289), 17 new associated fatalities (total now 296), 333 currently hospitalized, 80 currently in ICU, 54 on ventilator.

May 1st: 341 new positive cases (total now 8,962), 13 new COVID-19 associated fatalities (total now 279), 352 hospitalized, 76 currently in ICU, 51 currently on a ventilator.

April 30: 8,621 positive cases, 339 currently hospitalized (85 in ICU, 54 on ventilator), 266 total associated fatalities.

April 29: 8,247 positive cases, 269 currently hospitalized (80 in ICU, 55 on ventilator, 251 total fatalities.

April 28: 7,926 positive cases, 266 currently hospitalized (84 in ICU, 55 on ventilator), 239 total COVID-19 fatalities.

April 27: 7,708 positive cases, 266 currently hospitalized (81 in ICU, 56 on ventilator), 233 total COVID-19 fatalities.

April 26: 7,439 positive cases, 258 currently hospitalized (78 in ICU, 53 on ventilator), 226 total fatalities.

April 25: 7,129 positive cases, 263 currently hospitalized (77 in ICU, 52 on ventilator), 215 associated fatalities.

April 24: 6,699 positive COVID-19 cases, 267 currently hospitalized (77 in ICU, 48 on ventilator), 202 COVID-19 associated fatalities.

April 23: 6,256 positive COVID-19 cases, 267 currently hospitalized (72 in ICU, 45 on ventilator), 189 COVID-19 associated fatalities.

April 22: 5,841 positive COVID-19 cases, 270 currently hospitalized (71 in ICU, 44 on ventilator), 181 COVID-19 associated fatalities.

April 21: 5,5500 positive COVID-19 cases, 271 hospitalized, 171 COVID-19 associated deaths, 67 currently in ICU, 43 on ventilator.

April 20: 5,090 positive COVID-19 cases (272 hospitalized, 155 COVID-19 associated deaths)

April 19: 4,706 positive COVID-19 cases (254 currently hospitalized | 150 COVID-19 associated deaths)

April 18: 4,491 positive COVID-19 cases (255 currently hospitalized | 137 total COVID-19 associated deaths)

April 17: 4,177 (252 currently hospitalized | 118 total COVID-19 associated deaths)

April 16: 3,838 (245 currently hospitalized | 105 total COVID-19 associated deaths)

April 15: 3,529 (229 currently hospitalized | 87 total COVID-19 associated deaths)

April 14: 3,251 (213 currently hospitalized | 80 total COVID-19 associated deaths)

April 13: 2,967

April 12: 2,665

April 11: 2,349

April 10: 2,015

April 9: 1,727

April 8: 1,450

April 7: 1,229

April 6: 1,082

April 5: 922

April 4: 806

April 3: 711

April 2: 657

April 1: 566

March 31: 488

March 30: 404

March 29: 294

March 28: 239

March 27: 203

March 26: 165

March 25: 132

March 24: 124

March 23: 106

March 22: 83

March 21: 66

March 20: 54

March 19: 44

March 18: 33

March 16: 21

March 14: 20

March 13: 14

March 10: 5

March 6: 3

March 5: 2

March 1: 1

