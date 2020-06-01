Please note: This story is being updated as new information comes in. Please check back for any updates.
Positive Cases In Rhode Island
Cumulative Cases in Rhode Island
- May 31st – RIDOH reports today 106 new positive cases (total now 14,928), 7 new associated deaths (total now 718), 206 hospitalized (46 in ICU, 29 on ventilator).
- May 30th: RIDOH reports 171 new positive cases (total now 14,819), 18 new associated deaths (total now 711), 219 hospitalized (50 currently in ICU, 32 on ventilator).
- May 28th: RIDOH reports 124 new positive cases (total now 14,494), 22 new associated fatalities (total now 677), 222 are currently hospitalized (53 in ICU, 36 on ventilator).
- May 27: RIDOH reports today that there are 143 new positive cases (total now 14,353), 21 new associated deaths (total now 655), 218 hospitalized (49 in ICU, 35 on ventilator).
- May 26: RIDOH reported today that there are 73 new positive cases (total now 14,210), 13 new associated deaths (total now 634), 226 are currently hospitalized (50 currently in ICU, 36 on ventilator).
- May 25: No data update on Memorial Day.
- May 24: RIDOH reports today that there are 116 new positive cases (total now 14,065), 11 new associated deaths (total now 608), 240 are hospitalized (49 in ICU, 32 on ventilator).
- May 23: RIDOH reports today that there are 203 new positive cases (total now 13,952), 18 new associated deaths (total now 597), 233 are hospitalized (51 in ICU, 34 on ventilator).
- May 22: RIDOH reports today 170 new positive cases (total now 13,736), 23 new associated deaths (total now 579), 242 are hospitalized (56 in ICU, 40 on ventilator).
- May 21: RIDOH reports today that there are 189 new positive cases (total now 13,571), 18 new associated deaths (total now 556), 254 people currently hospitalized (56 in ICU, 41 on ventilator).
- May 20: RIDOH reports today that there are 209 new positive cases (total now 13,356), 6 new associated deaths (total now 538), and 257 currently hospitalized (58 in ICU, 45 on ventilator).
- May 19th: RIDOH reports today that there are 134 new positive cases (total now 12,951), 26 new COVID-19 associated fatalities (total now 532), 247 Rhode Islanders are currently hospitalized (59 in ICU, 44 on ventilator).
- May 18th – RIDOH reports today that there are 121 new positive cases of COVID-19 (total now 12,795), 7 new fatalities (total now 506), 236 people currently hospitalized (62 in ICU, 46 on ventilator).
- May 17th: RIDOH reports 240 new positive cases (total now 12,674), there are 10 new fatalities (total now 499), there are 260 currently hospitalized, 64 in ICU, 45 on ventilator).
- May 16th: RIDOH reports today that there are 215 new positive cases (total now 12,434), there are 10 new fatalities (total now 489), there are 273 currently hospitalized (66 in ICU, 44 on ventilator).
- May 15th: RIDOH reports today that there are 203 new positive cases (total now 12,219), there are 11 new fatalities (total now 479), there are 272 currently hospitalized (63 in ICU, 41 on ventilator).
- May 14th: 181 new positive cases (total now 12,016), 6 new fatalities (total now 468), 271 currently hospitalized, 65 currently in ICU, 42 currently on a ventilator.
- May 13th: 221 new positive cases (total positive now 11,835), 18 new fatalities (total now 462), 269 are currently hospitalized, 68 are currently in ICU, 48 are currently on a ventilator.
- May 12th: 164 new positive cases (total positive now 11,614), 14 new fatalities (total now 444), 277 are currently hospitalized, 72 are currently in ICU, and 83 are currently on a ventilator.
- May 11th: 176 new positive cases (total positive now 11,450), 8 new fatalities (total now 430), 276 are currently hospitalized, 73 currently in ICU, 52 currently on a ventilator.
- May 10th: 285 new cases (total positive now 11,274), 4 new fatalities (total now 422), 283 are currently hospitalized, 70 currently in ICU, 52 on a ventilator.
- May 9th: 210 new positive cases (total positive cases now 10,989), 19 new fatalities (total now 418), 292 are currently hospitalized, 77 are currently in ICU, 56 are currently on a ventilator.
- May 8th: 249 new positive cases (total positive cases now 10,779), 11 new fatalities (total now 399), 312 are currently hospitalized, 71 are currently in ICU, 52 are currently on a ventilator.
- May 7th: 325 new positive cases (total now 10,530), 18 new associated fatalities (total now 388), 318 currently hospitalized, 82 currently in ICU, 56 currently on a ventilator.
- May 6th: RIDOH reports there are 272 new positive cases (total now 10,205), 15 new associated fatalities (total now 370), 324 currently hospitalized, 86 currently in ICU, and 60 are currently on a ventilator.
- May 5th: RIDOH reports there are 281 new positive cases (total now 9,933), 14 new associated fatalities (total now 355), 327 currently hospitalized, 89 currently in ICU, and 62 are currently on a ventilator.
- May 4th: 175 new positive cases (total now 9,652), 21 associated fatalities (total now 341), 339 currently hospitalized, 84 currently in ICY, 61 on ventilator.
- May 3rd: 188 new positive cases (total now 9,477), 24 new associated fatalities (total now 320), 330 currently hospitalized, 83 currently in ICU, 59 on ventilator.
- May 2nd: 327 new positive cases (total now 9,289), 17 new associated fatalities (total now 296), 333 currently hospitalized, 80 currently in ICU, 54 on ventilator.
- May 1st: 341 new positive cases (total now 8,962), 13 new COVID-19 associated fatalities (total now 279), 352 hospitalized, 76 currently in ICU, 51 currently on a ventilator.
- April 30: 8,621 positive cases, 339 currently hospitalized (85 in ICU, 54 on ventilator), 266 total associated fatalities.
- April 29: 8,247 positive cases, 269 currently hospitalized (80 in ICU, 55 on ventilator, 251 total fatalities.
- April 28: 7,926 positive cases, 266 currently hospitalized (84 in ICU, 55 on ventilator), 239 total COVID-19 fatalities.
- April 27: 7,708 positive cases, 266 currently hospitalized (81 in ICU, 56 on ventilator), 233 total COVID-19 fatalities.
- April 26: 7,439 positive cases, 258 currently hospitalized (78 in ICU, 53 on ventilator), 226 total fatalities.
- April 25: 7,129 positive cases, 263 currently hospitalized (77 in ICU, 52 on ventilator), 215 associated fatalities.
- April 24: 6,699 positive COVID-19 cases, 267 currently hospitalized (77 in ICU, 48 on ventilator), 202 COVID-19 associated fatalities.
- April 23: 6,256 positive COVID-19 cases, 267 currently hospitalized (72 in ICU, 45 on ventilator), 189 COVID-19 associated fatalities.
- April 22: 5,841 positive COVID-19 cases, 270 currently hospitalized (71 in ICU, 44 on ventilator), 181 COVID-19 associated fatalities.
- April 21: 5,5500 positive COVID-19 cases, 271 hospitalized, 171 COVID-19 associated deaths, 67 currently in ICU, 43 on ventilator.
- April 20: 5,090 positive COVID-19 cases (272 hospitalized, 155 COVID-19 associated deaths)
- April 19: 4,706 positive COVID-19 cases (254 currently hospitalized | 150 COVID-19 associated deaths)
- April 18: 4,491 positive COVID-19 cases (255 currently hospitalized | 137 total COVID-19 associated deaths)
- April 17: 4,177 (252 currently hospitalized | 118 total COVID-19 associated deaths)
- April 16: 3,838 (245 currently hospitalized | 105 total COVID-19 associated deaths)
- April 15: 3,529 (229 currently hospitalized | 87 total COVID-19 associated deaths)
- April 14: 3,251 (213 currently hospitalized | 80 total COVID-19 associated deaths)
- April 13: 2,967
- April 12: 2,665
- April 11: 2,349
- April 10: 2,015
- April 9: 1,727
- April 8: 1,450
- April 7: 1,229
- April 6: 1,082
- April 5: 922
- April 4: 806
- April 3: 711
- April 2: 657
- April 1: 566
- March 31: 488
- March 30: 404
- March 29: 294
- March 28: 239
- March 27: 203
- March 26: 165
- March 25: 132
- March 24: 124
- March 23: 106
- March 22: 83
- March 21: 66
- March 20: 54
- March 19: 44
- March 18: 33
- March 16: 21
- March 14: 20
- March 13: 14
- March 10: 5
- March 6: 3
- March 5: 2
- March 1: 1
May 31
- 2020 Clagett Regattas postponed until 2021
- Less than a week before its first scheduled match and still no word from polo about its season
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
May 30
- NUWC Division Newport engineer offers perspective on coronavirus while working as an EMT
- Governor Gina Raimondo, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott issue joint statement on the killing of George Floyd
- Jane Pickens Announces Upcoming Films in Virtual Screening Room
- Public comment period for Draft Hunting and Fishing Plan at National Wildlife Refuges in R.I. extended
- On This Day In Newport History – May 30, 1880: League of American Wheelmen, the first national bicycle society, formed in Newport
- What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “The High Note”
May 29
- All Rhode Island state beaches will open on June 1st
- BankRI provides $117,000 in grants to 28 local nonprofit organizations
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island – May 29: Daily Press Briefing & updates
- What’s Up Interview: Poster Artist Peter MacPhee Shares Quarantine Poster Coloring Pages
- Pandemic weakens legal protections for domestic abuse victims
May 28
- Guidance released for Phase II reopening of Rhode Island
- Music Streaming Online This Weekend (May 29-31) – Dropkick Murphys, Lucinda and Bruce
- Easton’s Beach set to open for the season June 4th
- Aquidneck Island community rallies for victim of hit-and-run
- Conservation partners remind public to be considerate of nesting birds as beaches reopen
- Guest View: Representative Carson: Now it is time to look to the future
- RI Children’s Entertainer Greg Lato to Release “Create My Own World” July 24
- Jamestown Newport Ferry season opens on June 6th
- Newport County restaurants offering take-out, delivery, outdoor dining (Updating)
- Hammetts Hotel slated to open summer 2020
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island – May 28: Daily Press Briefing & updates
- CVS Health opens 10 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites in Rhode Island
- Representative Lauren Carson announces she will run for reelection
- John Nicholas Brown Center and Lippitt House Museum collaborate on voting rights website
- The Vox Hunters will perform a free live-stream concert for Common Fence Music on June 21
- Newport Tour Guides & Greeters News: Our churches are re-opening\
May 27
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- Recap: Newport City Council Meeting
- RIDE approves Newport school project
- Save The Bay transforms its annual Taste of The Bay event into a fundraiser for its partners in the food and beverage industries
- PPAC Announces Updated Schedule for 2020/2021 Season
- What Sold: 17 Aquidneck Island real estate sales, transactions (May 20-26)
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island – May 27: Daily Press Briefing & updates
- RIDE to vote on Newport’s $106.3 million proposal to renovate Pell and replace Rogers High School
- Newport County restaurants offering take-out, delivery, outdoor dining (Updating)
May 26
- Now Hiring: 65+ job opportunities available right now
- Letter To The Editor: Support the school bond
- What’s Up This Week in Newport County: May 26 – June 1
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island – May 26: Daily Press Briefing & updates
- Guest View: An Open Letter from Paths to Progress to Governor Raimondo, RI DEM Director Coit, and RI DOH Director Nicole Alexander-Scott
- Newport City Council to host workshop, regular council meeting this week, here’s what’s on each agenda
- Letter To The Editor: Give our children the safe, secure, and modern school they and all children of Newport deserve
- Newport restaurants struggle to limit the environmental impact of take-out
- Guest View – Newport Democratic City Committee: City Council should put school bond issue on November’s ballot
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
May 25
- Mayor Bova’s weekly update
- R.I. State Command Sgt. Maj. Memorial Day message
- Ocean Community Chamber hoping governor allows art festival later this summer
- International Boat Show proposes modifications, hopeful governor approves September event
- 20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport
- Memorial Day: Why veterans are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic
May 24
- International Boat Show proposes modifications, hopeful governor approves September event
- 20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport
- Memorial Day: Why veterans are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
May 23
- General Assembly: Both chambers schedule committee hearings for the week of May 25-29
- Frank Prosnitz – Just My Opinion: We owe them
- East Matunuck, Scarborough State Beaches will reopen on Memorial Day
- MLK Center prepares to reopen education programs
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
May 22
- RITBA adds two open road tolling lanes at the Newport Pell Bridge toll plaza
- Guest View – Mayor Bova: The best opportunity to improve our children’s educational future is in front of us
- City of Newport offering grant program for MicroEnterprises
- Phase II of Reopening RI expected to start June 1, indoor dining, hair salons, and gyms to reopen
- Live Music Streaming May 22 – Steve Earle, Mike Cooley and Lake Street Dive
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina, Hotel Viking reopen
- Portsmouth Town Council to host meeting on May 26th, here’s what’s on the agenda
- Newport Art Museum’s Artists’ Ball Fundraiser reimagined to be “Gala At Home”
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island – May 22: Daily Press Briefing & updates
- Brian C. Jones: What can one person do in troubled times? The dishes
- NUWC Division Newport shares knowledge through Educational Partnership Agreements
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
May 21
- Common Fence Music to host free live-stream concert featuring Ethan Lienwand
- Newport City Council, School Committee host workshop to discuss school construction bond
- Newport Fire Boat responds to vessel fire south of Point Judith
- Live Music Streaming May 21 – Local Stars on “Pandemic Baby” and “WhistleStop Rock”
- Historic Bell installed at Hammetts Wharf, adding to the city’s historic attractions
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island – May 21: Daily Press Briefing & updates
- Tyler Bernadyn: The True Meaning of Hospitality
- Newport Tour Guides & Greeters News: Come dine, walk, and re-visit the natural and architectural beauty of Newport
- Newport County restaurants offering take-out, delivery, outdoor dining (Updating)
May 20th
- Guest View – Representative Grace Diaz: Now, more than ever, we need quality child care
- Prestigious grant awarded to lift up voices of Newport’s North End residents and grow green infrastructure relationships
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- Live Music Streaming May 20 – Fruit Bats, Mary Gauthier and Mark Cutler
- What’s Up Podcast: A conversation with Bekah Salwasser, Executive Director of Red Sox Foundation
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island – May 20: Daily Press Briefing & updates
- Sweet Berry Farm will open for 40th season on Friday
- Collaboration between the state and Rhode Island National Guard accomplishes mission
- Newport Secret Garden Tour postponing June Tour
May 19th
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- Now Hiring: 65+ job opportunities in and around Newport
- Newport City Council receives weekly COVID-19 update from City Manager
- Onne van der Wal and family launch Pop-Up Dining Room to support local restaurants
- WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dr. James McDonald, Rhode Island Department of Health
- Parking meters, residential parking go into effect in Newport beginning June 1st
- Study: Rhode Island has second most coronavirus restrictions in the U.S.
- Newport restaurants asked to submit plans for outdoor dining
- Town of Middletown reopens parking at Third Beach for Memorial Day Weekend, will keep parking at Second Beach closed
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island – May 19: Daily Press Briefing & updates
May 18th
- Newport City Council to receive COVID-19 update, host school bond workshop with School Committee this week
- Eleven Forty Nine Restaurant in Warwick closing permanently due to COVID-19
- What’s Up This Week in Newport County: May 18-25
- Two Newport locals ran 50+ miles around Aquidneck Island yesterday
- “Reading With Robin” presents Authors Mitch Albom, Jason Rosenthal, and Ariel Burger May 28th
- Connecticut and Rhode Island will align hair salon and barber shop reopenings in early June
- All state parks now open, two state beaches to open on Memorial Day
- Photo Gallery: Rogers High School Class of 2020 honored on Broadway
- Live Music Streaming May 18 -Paula Cole, David Hidalgo, The National and more
- URI announces Class of 2020 Academic Excellence Award winners
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island – May 18: Daily Press Briefing & updates
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- Newport County restaurants offering take-out, delivery, outdoor dining (Updating)
May 17th
- Newport Polo remains hopeful it will not have to cancel its season
- Brian C. Jones: From a pilot, two poets and a coach, messages of hope
- Gerry Goldstein: So went the old man of the mountain
May 16th
- Live Music Streaming May 16 – Petty, Genesis and Black Eyed Peas
- Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport receives new Commanding Officer
- Governor Raimondo details metrics for moving between phases of reopening
- “Offshore Renewable Energy in the US: Learning as We Go”: New Baird Symposium at District Hall Providence
- John E. Fogarty Foundation awards more than $175,000 in grants to 36 local nonprofits
May 15th
- City of Newport reminding visitors to adhere to parking rules
- What’s Up This Weekend in Newport County: May 15 – 17
- Town of Portsmouth issues executive order on restaurant reopening and outdoor dining expansion
- Emergency court measures extended to June 1st; Washington, Newport County courthouses to remain closed until September 8th
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island – May 15: Daily Press Briefing & updates
- Storm Trysail Club’s 75th Block Island Race postponed to 2021
- Live Music Streaming May 15 – Miley, Katy, Isbell and Shires
- 2020 International Tennis Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, Hall of Fame Open cancelled
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stefan Pryor, Secretary of Commerce for State of Rhode Island | May 15th at 2 pm
- Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
- Ida Lewis Distance Race changes date to August 15
May 14th
- Summer camps, other youth summer programs can begin to operate in Rhode Island on June 29th
- What’s Up Podcast: Caitlin Frumerie, executive director of Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island – May 14: Daily Press Briefing & updates
- Easton’s Beach bath house and reserved parking hang-tag program discontinued due to COVID-19
- WUN-ONE-ONE: Restaurant Roundtable – A conversation with five local restaurateurs about COVID-19 and how they plan to move forward
- Newport Tour Guides & Greeters News: Revisiting why we love to share Newport with the world
- Newport Historical Society seeks children’s help in completing their COVID-19 archival record
- NUWC Division Newport releases 2019 Annual Overview
May 13th
- Recap: Newport City Council Meeting | May 13th
- Looking for a job? Here are 70 businesses hiring right now on Aquidneck Island
- Representative McNamara calls on DEM to allow Rhode Island shellfishers to sell directly to consumers
- Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard welcoming yachts to Newport
- Rhode Island businesses required to develop a written COVID-19 Control Plan by May 18th
- Aquidneck Island communities launch joint recovery effort
- Live Music Streaming May 13 – Crosby, Matthews and Pop
- WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Lt. Governor Dan McKee
- Newport City Manager signs Executive Order allowing all restaurants to offer outdoor dining
- Guest View – J. Clement Cicilline: Deadline for applying for Presidential Preference Primary mail ballot is May 19th
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island – May 13: Daily Press Briefing & updates
- Common Fence Music will present a live online concert featuring Emmy and the P’s on May 24
- RIDE approves Stage II application to build new Rogers High School, addition at Pell Elementary School
- Newport Hospital’s Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund awards $20,000 in grants
- Middletown accepting applications for outdoor dining
- EOHHS program earmarks $8.2M in additional wages to congregate care workers
May 12th
- The Newport Show going virtual in 2020
- From The Editor: We’re in this together, let’s rebuild our community together
- What’s Up This Week in Newport County: May 12 – 18
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island – May 12: Daily Press Briefing & updates
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
May 11th
- How to get groceries without going to the grocery store
- Portsmouth Town Council will host a regular council meeting tonight, here’s what’s on the agenda
- Nurses on the front lines: A history of heroism from Florence Nightingale to coronavirus
- Live Music Streaming May 11- Rise Up NY, Shakey Graves and Erin Rae
- Representative Ruggiero to host virtual conversation for voters, will focus on voting in the presidential primary
- Newport City Council to host COVID-19 workshop, Regular Council Meeting this week
- Newport City Council to discuss whether to hold or reschedule annual 4th of July fireworks display
- Local family’s generosity launches globally recognized early childhood literacy initiative at MLK Center
- Senator Whitehouse proposes bill to slow the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes
- Restaurants can reopen for outdoor dining beginning May 18th
- WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Lt. Governor Dan McKee
- Mayor Bova’s Update: Looking at Newport’s fiscal future
- Brian C. Jones: A visitor appears in our backyard, is it a sign about COVID-19?
- Westerly Schools look to an uncertain future
- Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island – May 9: Daily Press Briefing & updates
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
May 10th
- East Providence Jeweler recognizes Miriam Hospital critical care nurses, while supporting children in need
- Newport nonprofits win COVID-19 aid for protective gear, supplies, steming spread of virus
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- What’s Up at the Movies: Spaceship Earth – Watch at Jane Pickens Screening Room
May 9th
- Newport Stop & Shop employees test positive for COVID-19, two stores undergo deep cleaning
- Along with packaged beer and wine, restaurants can now sell draft beer and mixed drinks with take-out food orders
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island – May 9: Daily Press Briefing, conference call, & updates
- Not all Westerly businesses will survive COVID-19
- Guest View – Senator Metts: What the pandemic has shown us, and where we go from here
May 8th
- What’s Up Podcast: A convo with a spokesperson from Rhode Island Chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous
- Middletown will open parking lots for some town parks on Saturday
- DEM issued COVID-19 safety guidelines as State Parks being to open on Saturday
- Live Music Streaming May 8- Lumineers, Deftones and The Dead
- Biking in the Time of Coronavirus: A statewide surve of people on bicycles
- What needs to go right to get a coronavirus vaccine in 12-18 months
- WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with The Bit Players about improv comedy during COVID-19 and the campaign to save The Firehouse Theater
- Governor Raimondo’s Stay At Home Order lifts on Saturday, here’s what you need to know
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island – May 8: Daily Press Briefing, conference call, & updates
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- Governor signs Executive Order requiring cloth face coverings in public, effective Friday
- Griswold’s Tavern announces it has permanently closed
- Recap: Newport City Council receives weekly COVID-19 update from City Manager
May 7th
- Local Leaders: RI State budget must safeguard vital services, protect property taxpayers
- Grow Smart to host a series of online weekly panel discussion, June through September
- North Kingstown resident launches RI Sunshine to help Wicked Tulips and honor late mother
- Live Music Streaming May 7 – Zac Brown, Indigo Girls, John Doe and Foo Fighters
- What’s Up Podcast: Suzanna Laramee, president and chief executive officer, Newport Music Festival
- Rough Point mansion virtual tour, first of its kind for Pell School 4th graders
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- What’s Up Podcast: Heather Strout, executive director, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
- Newport Tour Guides & Greeters News: Rethinking Newport Tourism in the midst of the COVID-19 storm
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island – May 7: Daily Press Briefing, conference call, & updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Rhode Island Hospitality’s Dale Venturini and Heather Singleton | May 7th at 10 am
May 6th
- Amid crisis, community’s outpouring of support invigorates Newport Hospital
- Wickford’s storied art festival, and its humble beginnings
- 2020 Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week postponed
- 44th Annual Save The Bay Swim is going virtual
- WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Representative Lauren Carson
- Live Music Streaming May 6- Fruit Bats, DMD and Margo
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island – May 6: Daily Press Briefing, conference call, & updates
- WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport Mayor Jamie Bova, Vice Chair Susan Taylor and City Manager Joe Nicholson
- Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Representative Lauren Carson (May 6th at 1:30 pm)
- COVID-19 testing site opening in Newport
- City of Newport releases proposed FY2021 Budget, first Public Hearing slated for May 13th
- Obituary for Michael R. Cottrell
- Obituary for Audrey Carolyn Schwarz
- What’s Up Newp Live Stream: Cinco de Mayo concert with Julio Amaro
May 5th
- COVID-19 testing site opening in Newport
- City of Newport releases proposed FY2021 Budget, first Public Hearing slated for May 13th
- What’s Up Newp Live Stream: Cinco de Mayo concert with Julio Amaro
- Governor signs Executive Order requiring cloth face coverings in public, effective Friday
- Mother’s Day gift and celebration ideas that support local businesses
- COVID-19 Daily Press Briefing, Conference Call, & Updates: May 5
- WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Senator Lou DiPalma
- Live Music Streaming May 5 – Hood, Cooley, Kiah, Cinco de Mayo and more!
- Nails found in pieces of hot dogs on lawns, Newport Police investigating
- Everyday ethics: When should we lift the lockdown?
- Newport City Council will receive their weekly COVID-19 update from City Manager on Thursday (Updated)
- What’s Up Newp joins #GivingNewsday in wake of COVID-19 for a Global Day of giving and unity with #GivingTuesdayNow
May 4th
- Governor Raimondo provides more details on Phase 1 of the state’s plan to reopen the economy
- Newport County Virtual Tip Jar: Help support service industry workers
- DEM asking boaters to follow COVID-19 social distancing rules, other safety guidelines
- COVID-19 Daily Press Briefing & Update – May 4: 175 new positive cases, 21 new fatalities
- Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
May 3rd
- Rhode Island joins seven-state agreement to develop regional supply chain for PPE and Medical Equipment
- COVID-19 Daily Press Briefing & Update: May 3
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
- Publisher of The New York Times: Support local journalism like What’s Up Newp
May 2nd
- Publisher of The New York Times: Support local journalism like What’s Up Newp
- Iain Guest: A community teacher chafes at distance learning, pines for her students
- Live Music Streaming May 2 – Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dead & Co. and Festivals
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- COVID-19 Daily Press Briefing & Update: May 2
- New England Collegiate Baseball League cancels 2020 Season
- Calm, cool and collected during COVID-19
May 1st
- What’s Up This Weekend: Things to do | May 1 – 3
- Six more restaurants reopen for take-out, delivery
- CCRI President shares message about commencement, summer sessions, and returning to campus in the fall
- Here are the 15 state parks that are likely to open when the first phase of reopening begins
- What’s Up Video: A convo with Evan Smith, CEO and President of Discover Newport
- Live Music Streaming May 1- John Oates, Kesha, Foxygen and More
- Newport Polo hopes governor accepts its proposal that would change the experience for spectators and players
- newportFILM forced to cancel 2020 Outdoors season
- Virtual tours allow public to experience Newport Mansions during closure
- COVID-19 Daily Update – May 1: Daily press briefing coming up at 1 pm
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- Five Guys closes in Newport
- Tennis Hall Of Fame: Regular execution of the Hall of Fame Open and Induction Ceremony in July will not be possible
- Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
- Wickford Art Festival and Charlestown Seafood Festival fall victim to COVID-19
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
April 30th
- “Quaranstreaming”: 22 films with Rhode Island ties
- Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial won’t take place at Fort Adams this year
- Here’s the status of major Newport County events in 2020
- MLK Center helps thousands during the pandemic, expecting need to rise through the fall
- Tyler Bernadyn: My Newport Folk Fest moment
- What’s Up Newp Live Stream: A convo with Jay Sweet, Executive Producer of Newport Festivals Foundation, on cancellation of 2020 Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals and more
- Live Music Streaming April 30 – Norah Jones, Leon Bridges and Galactic Extravaganza
- Support Local Musicians on Bandcamp – Music Site Removing Fees Friday May 1
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 30: Governor Raimondo hosts student press conference
- Governor Raimondo, Congressional Delegation, and state leaders host Violence Prevention Town Hall
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- How Apple and Google will let your phone warn you if you’ve been exposed to the coronavirus
- Newport Tour Guides & Greeters News: There’s still time to learn more before the end of the quarantine
- Naval Chaplaincy School and Center provides “Weekly Words of Encouragement”
April 29th
- Coronavirus forces cancellation of South County events
- Governor: Highly unlikely that groups of more than 50 people will be able to gather at any point this summer
- Gerry Goldstein: Wars, old and new
- Governor, Congressional Delegation highlight uses for coronavirus relief funding
- Live Music Streaming April 29 – Sheryl Crow, Toby Keith and Willie’s Birthday
- 2020 Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns
- Start of Providence-Newport Ferry service delayed to end of June, entire season in question
- City of Newport delays start of paid parking season
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 29: Press briefing coming up at 2:30 pm
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- What’s Up Newp joins #GivingNewsday in wake of COVID-19 for a Global Day of giving and unity with #GivingTuesdayNow
- Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 29: Press briefing coming up at 2:30 pm
- What’s Up Newp joins #GivingNewsday in wake of COVID-19 for a Global Day of giving and unity with #GivingTuesdayNow
April 28th
- Newport Music Festival cancels Summer Season, falls victim to coronavirus
- Newport City Council receives weekly COVID-19 update from City Manager
- Now Hiring: 55 job opportunities in and around Newport
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 28: 218 new cases, 6 new fatalities; Press briefing updates
- Clagett Regatta named official charitable partner of 20202 Newport International Boat Show
- Live Music Streaming April 28 – Dolly, Rosanne, and Newport Jazz
- Here’s the status of major Newport County events in 2020
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- Rhode Island offers 3rd most coronavirus support in country, study says
April 27th
- Reopening RI: Governor rolls out strategy to reopen the economy in a phased approach
- Live Music Streaming April 27 – Taylor Goldsmith, Lilly Hiatt and Colbie Caillat
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 27: 269 new positive cases, 7 new fatalities; Plans to reopen Rhode Island
- What’s Up This Week: Things to (virtually) do in Newport County | April 27 – May 4
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Here’s the status of major Newport County events in 2020
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- Daffodillion, City of Newport inviting residents to hand-cut daffodils
- COVID-19 FAQ: Coronavirus Disease 2019
- Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
April 26th
- SBA to resume accepting PPP applications at 10:30 am on Monday
- U.S. District Court Judge to hear status of COVID-19 supports for Rhode Islanders with Developmental Disabilities
- Just My Opinion: Prescription for revitalizing the local economy – “Creativity and Innovation”
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 26: Totals up to 7,439 positive cases, 226 associated fatalities
- Live Music Streaming April 26 – Festivals, Festivals and more Festivals
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
April 25th
- Health care workers silently stand in protest against rally to “reopen Rhode Island”
- Governor announces #RIArts initiative, launches Shepard Fairey “R.I. Angel of Hope and Strength”
- Live Music Streaming April 24 – Adam Ezra, Jake Blount, and Festivals
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 25: 7,129 positive cases, 215 associated deaths
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
April 24th
- City of Newport asking visitors to Cliff Walk to wear face masks
- RI Interscholastic League cancels 2020 Spring Sports Season
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 24: Positive cases reaches 6,699, deaths now 202; Governor makes several announcements
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- Governor, DEM award $5.79 million in matching grants to 21 local municipalities
- Experts will host a free webinar on caring for children with developmental disabilities during COVID-19
- On this Arbor Day, DEM urges Rhode Islanders to take a moment to appreciate state’s tree resources
April 23rd
- RIDOH receives $5.4 million in CARES Act funds to expand COVID-19 testing and contact tracing
- Bar ‘Cino reopening for take-out
- Live Music Streaming April 23 – Sylvan Esso, Amy Ray and New Orleans Jazzfest
- What’s Up Podcast: A conversation with Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 23: 6,256 positive cases, 189 COVID-19 assoicated deaths
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- BankNewport donates $100,000 to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank
- MLK Center’s Mobile Pantry will distribute food at two Middletown locations on April 30th
- Gerry Goldstein: Watching the daily twin bill
- Boston Globe: Rhode Island schools will continue distance learning for the rest of the school year
- Discover Newport lays off staff, consolidates services
- Newport Tour Guides & Greeters News: Learning from home – read, watch, & repeat
April 22nd
- Brian C. Jones: Gas is a bargain, thanks to COVID-19; Too bad we don’t have anywhere to go
- Live Music Streaming April 22 – Springsteen, Lake Street Dive and Earth Day
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 22: 270 currently hospitalized, 181 have died
- City of Newport: Be cautious of online and phone scams
- Rhode Island restaurant owners join Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart to help frontline workers
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
- Cracks in COVID-19 treatment reveal need to bolster primary care
April 21st
- Senator Whitehouse: Additional funding for small businesses, health care, testing in $484-billion bipartisan emergency deal was worth the wait
- Recap: Newport City Council receives weekly COVID-19 update from City Manager
- Governor provides guidance, advice for how businesses can be prepared for the ‘new normal’
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 21: Total positive cases grows to 5,500, fatalities up to 171How much coronavirus testing is enough? States could learn from retailers as they ramp up
- Represenative Carson provides info on changes to upcoming primary
- Global tourism industry may shrink by more than 50% due to the pandemic
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- Brian C. Jones: When we’re dispirited by coronavirus, can surfers show us how to adapt?
- Guest View: This Earth Day, fragility of life and need for sound, scientific policy is clearer
- How much coronavirus testing is enough? States could learn from retailers as they ramp up
April 20th
- What’s Up This Week: Things to (virtually) do in Newport County | April 20 – 27
- SBA schedules Webinar to help companies communicate through email during COVID-19 crisis
- What were all those sirens in Newport? First responders were showing support for local healthcare workers
- Newport Historical Society to continue ringing Colony House bells every Friday at noon
- Newport Charter Yacht Show postponed
- Live Music Streaming April 20 – Rodrigo y Gabriela, Metallica and Willie Nelson
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 20: 5,090 positive cases in Rhode Island, fatalities now 155
- “Tune In – Tune Up” Announces “The Grocery List Grant” for Rhode Island Musicians
- Nonprofit receive $2.1 million in new COVID-19 aid to help Rhode Islanders with food, rent, and health care
- Here’s the status of major Newport County events in 2020
- 2020 Newport Folk Festival: Lineup announcements
- Newport City Council to host workshop, regular council meeting this week
- USDA grants Rhode Island authority to issue Pandemic-EBT benefits to SNAP and non-Snap households
- Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund available to eligible households impacted by COVID-19
- Middletown to host Town Council meeting via teleconference all on Monday night
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
April 19th
- Just My Opinion: Let’s take the politics out of the cure
- Live Music Streaming April 19 – Glen Hansard, Steve Donovan and John Prine Tribute
- VIDEO: RI National Guard members share messages to loved ones from the frontlines of COVID-19
- Deaths in Rhode Island developmental disability congregate care now totals five
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 19: Positive cases grows to 4,706, associated fatalities now 150
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- Newport County Virtual Tip Jar: Help support service industry workers
- RI Musician’s Virtual Tip Jar: Help Support Local Artists
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
April 18th
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 18: 4,491 positive cases, 137 total fatalities, 255 currently hospitalized
- Live Music Streaming April 18 – One World Festival – Elton, Taylor, Lizzo and the Blues
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 18: Governor Raimondo, Department of Health to provide update at 1 pm
- Database: Multifamily and affordable housing properties subject to federal eviction moratoriums
- Bike Newport, Daffodillion encourage a bike tour of over one million daffodils
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 18: Governor Raimondo, Department of Health to provide update at 1 pm
April 17th
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 17: 4,177 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for COVID-19, 118 have died
- Theatre By The Sea cancels season
- COVID-19 news highlights from around the nation (April 17)
- Honeywell begins production of N95 masks in Smithfield
- Live Music Streaming April 17 – Newport Folk Alum, Pink Floyd and More
- City reminding runners to stay close to home, avoid running in groups
- Retired NUWC Division Newport employee quilting hundreds of cloth masks for those who need them
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
April 16th
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 16: COVID-19 associated deaths up to 105; state model projects total hospitalizations and deaths
- Rudi Hempe: What’s Gardening?
- Newport Tree Conservancy announces Arboretum Week activities
- Newport Hospital cancels ‘A Salute to Health’, signature summer event had been scheduled for July 8th
- Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County announces 2020 Artist Award recipients
- Making masks at home – what you need to know about how to reduce the transmission of coronavirus
- Aquidneck Island Earth Weeks starts this Saturday
- Senator Whitehouse selected for Bipartisan Panel on Safely Reopening American Economy
- Potter League for Animals launches “Poorly Drawn Pet Portraits” Facebook Fundraiser
- Watch: Rhode Island’s COVID-19 press briefing (April 16)
- Here’s the status of major Newport County events in 2020
- 2020 Newport Folk Festival: Lineup announcements
- R.I. Coalition Against Domestic Violence sees increase in calls during pandemic
- Newport Tour Guides & Greeters News: OLE! A brief online armchair guide to Newport
- The Rhode Island State Conservation Committee receives investment of more than $2.4 million from USDA to protect natural resources in R.I.
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Massachusetts recruits 1,000 ‘Contact Tracers’ to battle COVID-19
April 15th
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 15: Rhode Island COVID-19 positive cases in rises to 3,529; associated fatalities jumps to 87
- Thousands of RI businesses approved for $1 billion in federal aid as PPP on course to run out of funds by week’s end
- Recap: Newport City Council hosts remote workshop, receives COVID-19 update from City Manager
- COVID-19 news highlights from around the nation (April 15)
- 2020 Newport Flower Show postponed to June 18-20, 2021
- Lack of data makes predicting COVID-19’s spread difficult but models are still vital
- Poll: Do you approve or disapprove of the way that local, state, and federal government are handling coronavirus pandemic?
- Explainer: what Donald Trump’s funding cuts to WHO mean for the world
- Here’s the status of major Newport County events in 2020
- Video & Updates: Governor, Department of Health provide daily COVID-19 update (April 15)
April 14th
- Governor Raimondo signs Executive Order requiring cloth face masks at work
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 14: Rhode Island COVID-19 positive cases in rises to 3,251; associated fatalities jumps to 80
- Trinity Repertory Company’s 2020-2021 season to include two productions that were canceled because of COVID-19
- Live Music Streaming April 14 – Newport Jazz, Devon Allman and Torres
- Income inequality is getting worse in US urban areas
- Newport City Council will receive COVID-19 update during Remote City Council Workshop on April 15th
- What’s Up Podcast: Mayor Jamie Bova discusses city’s response to COVID-19
- Video & Updates: Governor, Department of Health provide daily COVID-19 update (April 14)
- David Sedaris event at JPT Film & Event Center rescheduled to December 9 – 10
April 13th
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 13: Positive COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island rises to 2,967, associated fatalities now 73
- Newport to forgive 4th quarter tax penalties and interest, promising more relief may be on the way
- Director of Health provides more insight into number of recovered, race and ethnicity data
- COVID-19 and Jaws: A Resonant Metaphor
- Guest View – Rep. Deborah Ruggiero: Why Rhode Island needs to invest in broadband
- What is the SBA? An unheralded agency faces the unprecedented task of saving America’s small businesses
- HealthSource RI extends health coverage special enrollment period
- Watch: Governor Raimondo, Governors from across Northeast discuss regional approach to reopening economy
- Video & Updates: Governor, Department of Health provide daily COVID-19 update (April 13)
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- Newport Polo ready for competition, when permitted
- Local Love Launches to Raise Money for North Kingstown Food Pantry
April 12th
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 12: Positive COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island rises to 2,665, associated fatalities now 63
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- COVID–19’s Shelter in Place brings spike in domestic abuse
April 11th
- A Newporter’s COVID-19 ‘billboard’ has a new message, aimed at passerby with four legs as well as two
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 11: 334 new positive cases of COVID-19, Rhode Island’s count now 2,349
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- COVID-19 Press Conference – April 11: Governor, Department of Health provide daily update
- COVID-19 hits DD Group Homes in Rhode Island
April 10th
- What’s Up Podcast: Neil Steinberg, CEO of Rhode Island Foundation, discusses programs that are helping non-profits during COVID-19
- COVID-19 Press Conference – April 10: Governor, Department of Health provide daily update
- COVID-19 Press Conference – April 10: Governor, Department of Health provide daily update
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
April 9th
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 9th: Rhode Island reports 277 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new related deaths
- Brian C. Jones: Difficult choices for those most at risk from COVID-19, candor makes the decisions easier
- Reflections on one month of social distancing
- Land’s End sells for $8.6 million
- Editor’s Note: Why becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter now is more important than ever
- Easter Bunny will hop through Newport on Saturday
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- 2020 Black Ships Festival postponed
- Here’s the status of major Newport County events in 2020
- Newport Tour Guides & Greeters News: Experiencing our Newport museums and historic attractions online
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- COVID-19 Press Conference – April 9: Governor, Department of Health provide daily update
- What does ‘recovered from coronavirus’ mean? 4 questions answered about how some survive and what happens next
April 8th
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- Guest View: Assembly does not need to meet during height of pandemic
- City of Newport: COVID-19 related processing delays reflected in utility bills
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 8: 220 new positive cases of COVID-19, Rhode Island’s count now 1,450
- Live Music Streaming Daily – April 8 – Truckers, M. Ward and Askew Open Mic
- Six local nonprofits get COVID-19 aid to help residents with food, rent, healthcare
- Town of Middletown to distribute food at Commodore Perry and Oxbow neighborhoods
- Governor Raimondo: “In the months to come it’s going to be very difficult for us to allow large group gatherings”
- What’s Up Podcast: Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea discusses COVID-19 crisis
- COVID-19 Press Conference – April 8: Governor, Department of Health provide daily update
April 7th
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 7: Governor extends restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, businesses, and travel to May 8th
- Tracking COVID-19: Live Tracker & Charts
- COVID-19’s uncertainties have yet to derail school building projects statewide
- Newport Restaurant Group reaches $100,000 goal for Employee Relief Fund; extends new offer
- Stop & Shop, Uber to provide half-price rides during special shopping hours for customers 60 and over
- Just My Opinion: What are you reading? The complete list
- Mask Fabric For Free: Ocean State Job Lot providing free fabric for customers who want to create cloth masks
- COVID-19’s uncertainties have yet to derail school building projects statewide
- Newport Restaurant Group reaches $100,000 goal for Employee Relief Fund; extends new offer
- Passover 2020 – Jewish Communities Around RI to Celebrate This Week
- East Greenwich News, ecoRI News, and What’s Up Newp awarded grants to support COVID-19 coverage
- What’s Up Newp awarded grant to support COVID-19 coverage
- Newport City Council to host virtual workshop on Tuesday, City Manager to provide COVID-19 crisis update
- Rhode Island is now the 6th ‘Most Aggressive State vs Coronavirus’, WalletHub Study
- VIDEO: Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott answers COVID-19 questions from kids
- Here’s the status of major Newport County events in 2020
April 6
- Messages of hope – from a window turned billboard
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 6: 1,082 cases confirmed in R.I., Governor provides updates
- Newport Historical Society to ring Colony House bells as a reminder that we are all here together
- Rhode Island to make free, rapid COVID-19 tests available to all
- COVID-19 Press Conference – April 6: Governor, Department of Health provide daily update
- U.S. Senior open at Newport Country Club canceled
- Newport County Restaurants offering Easter take-out
April 5
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 5: 922 cases confirmed in R.I., Governor provides updates
- Look For The Helpers: Restaurant owners, community come together to offer support amid COVID-19
- The JPT Launches Virtual Screening Room
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- COVID-19 Press Conference – April 5: Governor, Department of Health provide daily update
- “Huge Disaster Brewing In All Our Back Yards” – CEO of RI Developmental Disability Group Home Agency
- Gerry Goldstein: Giving Elijah a pass on self-quarantine
- COVID-19 Press Conference – April 5: Governor, Department of Health provide daily update
April 4
- Photo Gallery: Rhode Island State House honors COVID-19 first responders
- COVID-19 – April 4: 806 cases confirmed in R.I.
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- Here’s What a COVID-19 Test Looks Like in RI
- COVID-19 Press Conference – April 4: Governor, Department of Health provide daily update
- Just My Opinion: The challenges of COVID-19 on media coverage
- Here’s the status of major Newport County events in 2020
- Parking bans take effect at popular beach and park areas to foil spread of COVID-19
April 3rd
- COVID-19 – April 2: 711 cases confirmed in R.I., announcements made on surge locations, face covers
- Unsung Heroes: Robert Young
- DEM reminds Rhode Islanders that State Parks and Beaches are now temporarily closed
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- Newport Health Equity Zone produces Community Resource Guide
- COVID-19 Press Conference – April 3: Governor, Department of Health provide daily update
- Rhode Island distilleries commit operations to make hand sanitizer
- MLK Center asks donors to donate money not food
April 2nd
- What’s Up Newp Live Stream: Behind The Virtual Bar with Christina Mercado – Dessert Cocktails on April 4th
- VIDEO: Pell teachers parade around City by car to spread encouragement for home-bound students
- With on-ship seminar plans run aground by coronavirus, Salve students, Oliver Hazard Perry chart virtual solution
- 401Gives raises $1.2 million for nonprofits across Rhode Island
- COVID-19 Daily Update – April 1: COVID-19 testing expanded to all symptomatic Rhode Islanders, 657 positive cases now in R.I.
- Middletown Refuse Collection Program suspends yard and bulk waste pick-up
- COVID-19 Press Conference – April 2: Governor takes questions from children in Rhode Island
- Whats Up Podcast: A convo on comedy and quarantine with Doug Key, founder of Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- Battling COVID-19, Newport and Middletown will block parking at iconic beaches and the Cliff Walk
- Real estate market collapsing, falling victim to COVID-19
- Newport Tour Guides & Greeters News: Newport museums, historic attractions expand digital content
Wednesday, April 1st
- $1 million and counting: 401Gives tops goal in raising funds for Rhode Island nonprofits
- COVID Daily Update – April 1st: Governor Raimondo provides several updates, 566 positive cases now in R.I.
- Newport Gulls postpone 20th Anniversary Celebration Alumni Weekend
- Newport Restaurant Group launches Employee Relief Fund
- Middletown closing all town beaches and parks
- Three Newport Firefighters test positive for COVID-19
- City of Newport places restrictions on beach, Cliff Walk access
- COVID-19 Press Conference – April 1: Governor, Department of Health provide daily update
Tuesday, March 31st
- Coronavirus Update – March 31st: 488 positive cases in R.I.
- Winner Winner Offers Buckets of Love
- State parks, beaches closed effective Friday
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- COVID-19 Press Conference – March 31: Governor, Director of Health provide daily update
- Rhode Island Judiciary closes courthouses in Newport County, Washington County
- Video: The fashionable history of social distancing
- Photos: ‘Hearts For Healthcare Workers’ in North Kingstown
- Rhode Island economy is the second most exposed to coronavirus, report says
Monday, March 30th
- Coronavirus Update – March 30th: 408 positive cases in R.I.
- Photo Gallery: Rhode Island National Guard COVID-19 Effort
- Rhode Island K-12 students to continue with distant learning until May
- Newport Festivals Foundation launches Musician Relief Fund
- R.I. Congressional Delegation: Our offices are available to help Rhode Islanders access COVID-19 relief funds
- VIDEO: Rhode Island National Guard COVID-19 effort
- COVID-19 to peak in Rhode Island on April 19th, report says
- City of Newport to begin weekly food distribution
- What’s Up Podcast: COVID-19 upends events industry, a conversation with Carbotti Experiences
- Feeling overwhelmed? Approach coronavirus as a challenge to be met, not a threat to be feared
- COVID-19 Press Conference – March 30: Governor, Director of Health provide daily update
- What’s Up Podcast: John Marion, executive director of Common Cause in Rhode Island
- Newport City Council to host workshop on COVID-19, North End Urban Plan
- Mayor’s Update for March 29, 2020
Sunday, March 29th
- Coronavirus Update – March 29th: 294 positive cases in R.I., more than a dozen on Aquidneck Island
- RI Musician’s Virtual Tip Jar: Help Support Local Artists
- Photo Gallery: Sunday Morning around Providence in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Watch: Governor provides COVID-19 update (March 29th)
- Salve Regina University launches ‘Virtual Salve’ site to coordinate community’s digital learning environment
Saturday, March 28th
- Coronavirus Update – March 28th: 239 positive cases in R.I., 5 in Newport
- Non-essential retail businesses order closed March 30 – April 13
- Watch: Governor, Director of Health COVID-19 update (March 28th)
- 2 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Rhode Island
- Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
- Boys & Girls Clubs across RI open registration to provide childcare for essential hospital workers’ children
- Watch: Governor, Director of Health COVID-19 update (March 28th)
- State Police, National Guard, Newport PD to enforce quarantine orders
- Photo Gallery: Scenes around Rhode Island in the shadow of COVID-19
- VIDEO: MG Chris Callahan gives command message to Soldiers and Airmen of the Rhode Island National Guard
Friday, March 27th
- Coronavirus Update – March 27th: 203 positive cases in R.I., 5 in Newport
- Unsung Heroes: Katie Imswiler
- Demands on neighborhood centers, homeless shelters grow as COVID-19 spreads
- COVID-19 Response Fund awards $1.2 million in first round of grants to local nonprofits
- DEM develops list of 50 fun, nature-based activities that Rhode Islanders can engage in at home or in their backyards, or local neighborhoods
- Watch: Governor, Director of Health COVID-19 update (March 27th)
- The Reef and Stoneacre Brasserie Offer Free Meals to Hospitality Professionals
- U.S. Navy reports sailor in Newport has tested positive for COVID-19
Thursday, March 26th
- Unsung Heroes: Rebecca Killian
- Coronavirus Update – March 25th: 165 positive cases in R.I., 5 in Newport
- Town of Middletown provides updates on mobile food pantry, food distribution
- 18th Clagett Regatta moved from June to September
- Representative Carson voices support for emergency borrowing
- Watch: Governor, Director of Health COVID-19 update (March 26th)
- Stop & Shop to hire at least 5,000 new associates in Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts
- Brian C. Jones: Nobody “likes” reporters. It’s what they do that counts
- Distance Learning Begins: A view from two Superintendents
- Newport Tour Guides & Greeters News: Things to do while you’re at home
- Video: Why social distancing is one of the best tools we have to fight the coronavirus
Wednesday, March 25th
- Coronavirus Update – March 25th: 132 positive cases in R.I., fewer than 5 in Newport
- Rhode Island Air Show canceled
- RI Hospitality Association, RI Hospitality Education Foundation establish “RI Hospitality Employee Relief Fund”
- Governor plans to extend prohibition of on-premise food consumption at restaurants and food establishments
- Unsung Heroes: Jenni Field
- COVID-19: We want to hear about the ‘unsung heroes’ during these tough times
- Newport Historical Society stays connected to the community through online services
- COVID-19: SBA Disaster Loan FAQ
- Watch: Governor, Director of Health provide COVID-19 update (March 25th), now 132 positive cases in R.I.
- DMV begins screening visitors today
- 2020 Aquidneck Island Police Parade canceled
- Reaching out to isolated older adults is essential during coronavirus – here are 7 specific things you can do, just for starters
- Calling COVID-19 a ‘Chinese virus’ is wrong and dangerous – the pandemic is global
Tuesday, March 24th
- SBA leads efforts to help small businesses; including a loan deferral program
- COVID-19 plays the spoiler again – closing Newport’s playgrounds
- Coronavirus Update – March 24th: 124 positive cases in Rhode Island, Child care announcements
- Aquidneck Island communities: All out of state travelers, seasonal residents to self-quarantine for 14 days
- Looking for a job? Here are 60+ businesses that are hiring right now in Newport, even during the COVID-19 shutdowns
- Director of Health: “There are many, many patients of our 124 who have recovered”
- Portsmouth establishes Town Food Bank, donations needed
- Island Outfitters launches Rally for Retail
- Why defeating coronavirus in one country isn’t enough – there needs to be a coordinated global strategy
- Video: Governor, Director of Health provide COVID-19 update (March 24th), 124 positive cases of COVID-19 now in R.I.
- Portsmouth establishes Town Food Bank, donations needed
- Why defeating coronavirus in one country isn’t enough – there needs to be a coordinated global strategy
- Ocean State Job Lot pledges $250,000; Sourcing global supplies for front line workers
- Watch Live: Governor, Director of Health to provide COVID-19 update at 1 pm on March 24th
- WalletHub Study: Rhode Island is the 2nd most aggressive state vs Coronavirus
Monday, March 23rd
- Stop & Shop to donate $1 million to support its regional food bank partners amid COVID-19
- Tiverton: Public Libraries are closed until further notice
- 106 positive cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island, 10 in Newport County
- Honeywell expand its manufacturing operations in Smithfield to produce N95 face masks
- Watch Live: Governor, Director of Health will provide COVID-19 update at 1 pm on March 23rd
- City Council votes to extend State of Emergency in the City of Newport
- Presidential Primary moving from April 28th to June 2nd
- CCRI : Remote learning will continue for the remainder of spring semester, commencement canceled
- Watch Live: Governor, Director of Health provide COVID-19 update (March 23rd), 106 positive cases now in Rhode Island
Sunday, March 22nd
- Mayor’s Update for March 22, 2020
- Rhode Island DMV announces reservation only system
- 83 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for COVID-19, 9 from Newport County
- Live Stream: Climb the Walls and Dance with Island Moving Company and Newport Academy of Ballet
- What coronavirus symptoms should I look for, and when do I call the doctor? A doctor answers 4 questions
- Watch: Governor provides updates on COVID-19, 83 cases now in Rhode Island
- What’s Up Newp Live Stream: Mel performs on Sunday at 3 pm
- Local Patch CSA Shares Available for Purchase Now
Saturday, March 21st
- Live Stream: Brian Twohey house concert
- COVID-19: Resources for those looking for additional food and meals
- Newport County Virtual Tip Jar: Help support service industry workers
- Simpatico will offer free lunch to Jamestown residents in need
- COVID-19: 66 positive cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island, 8 in Newport County (March 21)
- City Council to vote on extending Emergency Declaration on Monday
- A projected robust cruise season comes to a halt as Newport faces tens of millions of lost tourism dollars
- Governor, DOH provide COVID-19 update, 66 positive cases in Rhode Island now
- All Newport City Offices will be closed to the public beginning Monday
- Special Enrollment Period (SEP) available to Rhode Islanders losing health coverage…
- Cox pledges $35,000 in support to RIDE and CCRI to invest…
Friday, March 20th
- Governor Raimondo signs Executive Order extending time for weapon and firearm background checks
- Governor Raimondo signs Executive Order enabling restaurants and bars to include wine and beer with to-go orders
- 54 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for COVID-19, 8 are from Newport County (March 20th)
- Watch Live: Governor, Director of Health provide COVID-19; 54 positive cases in Rhode Island
- All Newport City Offices will be closed to the public beginning Monday
- Help For Small Businesses: Learn about SBA Disaster Loan Program for…
- Aquidneck Growers Market closed on Saturday
- Middletown to conduct wellness checks on seniors; announces plans for meal…
- Salve Regina University: Remote learning for all students until end of…
- Governor, Director of Health provide COVID-19; 54 positive cases in Rhode…
- Child & Family Update: Coronavirus (COVID-19) information for our community members
- Parent of a Newport student? Here are some reminders on meals…
- Rhode Island nonprofits can apply for $4 million in aid to…
- Local Gyms & Studios Offering Virtual Sweat Options
Thursday, March 19th
- 44 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for COVID-19, 6 are from Newport County
- Watch Live: Governor, Director of Health COVID-19 press conference (March 19th at 1 pm.
- Guest View – Suzanne McDonald: COVID-19 results: Keep up the fight
- How to maintain physical and mental health during coronavirus
- 4 ways to help kids relax as the coronavirus upends everyday…
- Cox boosting bandwidth, making public Wifi hotspots free across Newport
- Grocery stores offering shopping hours for at-risk population
- Judge seeks advice on how to help RI with COVID-19 response
Wednesday, March 18th
- Public schools to transition to distance learning through at least April 3rd
- Watch: Governor Raimondo, DOH provides COVID-19 update
- Watch Live: Governor Raimondo, DOH to provide COVID-19 update (March 18th at 12 pm)
- City reminds residents to dispose disinfectant wipes responsibly
- Visitor to Middletown High School tests positive for COVID-19
- Middletown setting up a call-in center to handle inquiries related to COVID-19
- Naval War College transitions to online lectures and seminars
- Gov. Raimondo, Bradford Soapworks and Teamsters help Family Service of…
- National Grid implements additional actions to protect customers, employees during COVID-19
- City reminds residents to dispose disinfectant wipes responsibly
- Visitor to Middletown High School tests positive for COVID-19
- Newport Mental Health remains open
- Public schools to transition to distance learning through at least April…
- Senator Whitehouse approves emergency package to provide relief for Rhode Islanders
- Watch: Governor Raimondo, DOH provides COVID-19 update
- RI DDD will limit face-to-face contact; providers launch emergency plans
- National Grid commits $500,000 to assist Massachusetts, New York and Rhode…
Tuesday, March 17th
- Governor, DOH announce that several local and national organizations are offering free services to Rhode Islanders
- Rhode Island Foundation, United Way launch fund to help nonprofits cope with COVID-19 crisis
- WATCH LIVE: Governor, DOH to provide COVID-19 update (March 17th at 1 pm)
- Newport Public Schools: Chromebooks available to all grade 3-8 students that need them, will be issued on Thursday and Friday
- City of Newport announces financial relief programs, resident parking delayed, utility shut-offs suspended
- Town of Middletown declares State of Emergency; extends budget deadlines
- Newport Public Schools: Chromebooks available to all grade 3-8 students that…
- Tracking COVID-19: Live Tracker & Charts
- Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
- WATCH LIVE: Dropkick Murphys ‘Streaming Up From Boston’ on St. Patrick’s…
- Governor, DOH announce that several local and national organizations are offering…
- Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport
- Town of Middletown declares State of Emergency; extends budget deadlines
- WATCH LIVE: Governor, DOH provide COVID-19 update
- COVID-19: Local and national resources
- DMV limits service to Cranston office through March 31
- WalletHub Study: Rhode Island is the most aggressive state versus Coronavirus
Monday, March 16th
- State Services, public meetings moving to online and phone only; Rhode Islanders encouraged to avoid DMV
- RIDOH: Restaurants and bars to offer delivery and take-out only, Gatherings limited to 25 people
- VIDEO: Governor Raimondo hosts second press conference of the day
- RIDOH: Restaurants and bars to offer delivery and take-out only, Gatherings limited to 25 people
- VIDEO: Governor Raimondo provides update on Rhode Island’s response to COVID-19 (March 16th)
- City Of Newport offices to remain open with limited services
- City of Newport declares State of Emergency
- State Services, public meetings moving to online and phone only; Rhode…
- City Of Newport offices to remain open with limited services
- Stop & Shop announces reduced hours, special shopping times to accommodate…
- VIDEO: Governor Raimondo hosts second press conference of the day
- Social distancing comes with social side effects – here’s how to…
- Town of Portsmouth declares State Of Emergency
- A Message from DHS Director Courtney E. Hawkins regarding DHS Measures…
- RIDOH: Restaurants and bars to offer delivery and take-out only, Gatherings…
- Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers
- Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners
- Dine-in food and beverage service at all restaurants, bars, and cafes…
- VIDEO: Governor Raimondo provides update on Rhode Island’s response to COVID-19…
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival canceled
- What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists…
- Child Care providers advised to close for this week: March 16-20,…
Sunday, March 15th
- RIDOH: Child Care Centers directed to be closed, State working with communities to provide student meals during school break
- VIDEO: Governor Raimondo update on Rhode Island’s response to COVID-19 (March 15)
- Mayor’s statement on the coronavirus response – March 15
- Newport Public Schools update (March 15)
- RIDOH: Child Care Centers directed to be closed, State working with…
- Just My Opinion: Recognizing the threats and our weaknesses, the opportunities…
- City of Newport declares State of Emergency
- List of Newport County restaurants that are closing amid COVID-19 concerns
- Newport Mansions closed to visitation, starting Monday
- Town of Middletown closes all municipal buildings to public until further…
- Mayor’s statement on the coronavirus response – March 15
- Midtown Oyster Bar, Surf Club to close for two weeks
- VIDEO: Governor Raimondo update on Rhode Island’s response to COVID-19 (March…
- SBA Survey Request from CommerceRI: Businesses encouraged to share how their…
- Special Enrollment Period (SEP) available to purchase coverage through HealthSource RI…
Saturday, March 14th
- Coronavirus cases in Rhode Island rise to 20
- VIDEO: Governor Raimondo, DOH coronavirus update
- Myth Busting – COVID-19
- Coping with Covid-19: What’s Up Newp launches platform to help readers…
- LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures
Friday, March 13th
- City announces new measures on mass gatherings
- Rhode Island’s Commerce Secretary providing resources for businesses during coronavirus crisis
- RIDOH: Broad measures announced to prevent COVID-19 transmission in Rhode Island
- Newport Mansions remain open; some events canceled or postponed
- Lt. Governor Dan McKee: Supporting Rhode Island small businesses impacted by…
Thursday, March 12th
- Newport Mayor Bova says city might consider coronavirus restrictions
- Middletown Public Schools: Gaudet student’s COVID-19 test was negative
- How does the coronavirus test work? 5 questions answered
Wednesday, March 11th
- Coronavirus control measures aren’t pointless – just slowing down the pandemic…
- North End Urban Plan Public Forum #2 canceled
- Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid coronavirus disease concerns
- RIDOH: New guidance issued for large events in Rhode Island
- Potter League For Animals: LoveBash for Animals postponed
- Governor Raimondo, RIDOH to provide guidance this afternoon concerning St. Patrick’s…
- Ben & Jerry’s postpones ‘Free Cone Day’ amid coronavirus disease concerns
- Newport will not host 64th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on…
- Newport parade moves ahead, in spite of state recommendation
Tuesday, March 10th
- City Council votes to allow Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade to…
- COVID-19: CCRI suspends all college-sponsored domestic travel; cancels all events with…
- RIDOH identifies two additional cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Monday, March 9th
Saturday, March 7th
Friday, March 6th
Thursday, March 5th
Tuesday, March 3rd
- Third individual associated with Saint Raphael Academy trip to Italy tests…
- Why public health officials sound more worried about the coronavirus than…
- Analysis: One Sure Thing About COVID-19: No Telling How Many People…
Monday, March 2nd
- Saint Raphael Academy: Two members of their community have tested positive…
- Coronavirus: A simple way to keep workers – and the economy…
Sunday, March 1st
- RIDOH confirms second case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19); testing a third…
- RIDOH confirms first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rhode Island…