We want to thank the 1,183 registered voters of Middletown who signed our petition to have the School Unification issue with Newport revisited. Thanks also goes out to the many Middletown and Newport businesses that supported our petition drive as well as the large number of Newport residents that could not sign our petition but consistently and enthusiastically voiced their support. With all of the support, there are still many challenges ahead.

CESU members have worked tirelessly to keep the possibility of School Unification between Middletown and Newport alive while collaborating with all involved parties. We have done this because it makes sense from an economic and education perspective; one high school with 1,200 students makes much more sense than two high schools with 600 students each. Both Middletown and Newport are dealing with immediate and future budget challenges as a result of the COV19 Pandemic on our tourism industry; both have declining student populations; both have aging taxpayer bases ill equipped to address unnecessary tax increases when better options exist.

As a result of our successful petition drive, we now look to our elected leaders of the Councils and School Committees in both Middletown and Newport to display true leadership when it is most needed. We ask they take this rare opportunity to apply common sense and take the long view because what is at stake is the quality of our children’s education and the future economic vitality of both our communities.

For more information on how school unification will benefit both Middletown and Newport, go to www.CESU.News

- Advertisement -

Respectfully,

Dick Adams

President

Citizens Exploring School Unification (CESU)