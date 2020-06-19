What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Sankofa Community Connection invites the public in celebrating Juneteenth at Newport City Hall at 5 pm today. The celebration will include viewing of the Juneteenth flag, flown for the first time in Newport’s history at City Hall, reading of the proclamation, and guest speakers.

After, the celebration will move to Community Baptist Church, for a celebration of the foods of Juneteenth (will include a vegetarian soul food grab and go dinner). More Info Here