Jamie Bova announced this evening that she will seek re-election on Newport City Council this fall.

Her Announcement

Newport City Council Chair and Mayor Jamie Bova announced her re-election campaign Sunday evening in her constituent newsletter. “During my time on the Council I’ve had the opportunity to meet and work with members of the community from across Newport. The passion and energy in our neighborhoods continue to inspire me every day, and it makes me proud to represent the people of Newport in their City Government,” Bova said in her newsletter this week.

Bova outlined her platform to focus on the community in Newport. Education and housing are at the forefront of her campaign. “I believe it is our duty as a community to provide our children with the best opportunities for the future, and to build a community that they will want to raise their children in,” she said. Bova envisions a local economy where the City and businesses work as partners to strengthen the community, writing, “as we continue to expand our economy, development must provide opportunities for all residents.”

“We need to understand how development affects our city and create actionable plans for the city government to undertake,” Bova says, discussing her plans for responsible development in the City. “We need to be considering impacts to our environment and making long term plans and changes that account for climate change and sea level rise.” Her platform carries forward her longstanding priority of good government and public trust. “I believe it is our duty as public officials to build and maintain our residents’ trust,” she writes. “The City’s actions must be guided by resident participation and reflect the values of our community. I want to continue the habit of public discussion and open debate that we have started in this term and reach out into the community to have more voices heard.”

Bova was elected to her second term on the City Council in 2018 and was appointed Council Chair and Mayor by the Council. She has made openness a priority in her term as Chair, bringing in-depth discussion and debate back to public meetings and workshops. During the Gas Outage in 2019, Bova was the voice of Newport residents in the Emergency Management Center, working closely with the City Manager to make sure the City, State, and Federal responses met the needs of the residents. She has leaned on that experience to help with the City’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Jamie lives in Newport with her partner Paul. She is a lifelong Aquidneck Islander, attending Middletown Public Schools and graduating from the University of Rhode Island with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. She works for the Navy as an engineer managing projects related to submarine design and construction.

“I will continue to strive to give you and all Newporters a government that shares your values,” Bova wrote in her announcement. “Our government must be focused on serving all the people who choose to live and work in Newport. I will continue to push to engage neighborhoods and communities who have historically been overlooked and under-served. There is a lot of work ahead of us, and I believe we are up to it.”

Mayor Bova’s newsletter is sent out on Sunday evenings and discusses upcoming City Council business and other issues in the City. To sign up to receive the newsletter, and for more information on Bova’s platform as well as the archive of her constituent newsletters, visit her website: www.jamiebova.com.

All candidates must file a Declaration of Candidacy with the City’s board of canvassers between June 22 and June 24.

