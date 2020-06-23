By Island Moving Company

Island Moving Company (IMC), Newport’s classically trained, uniquely accessible, contemporary ballet company presents a live-streamed watch party in partnership with Russell Morin Catering & Events.

The new monthly series premieres this Friday, June 26th, from 7:00-7:30pm on FaceBook Live, and will occur on the second Friday of each month at 7pm; July 10th, August 14th, September 11th and October 9th.

The Watch Party will be hosted by IMC’s Artistic Director Miki Ohlsen and each episode will feature different guest artists and IMC dancers whose work is featured in selected excerpts of IMC’s “Great Dance in Great Places” program. The work is curated by IMC’s Artistic Director, and Associate Artistic Director, Danielle Genest. Friday June 26th edition features Jose Limon Artistic Director & Choreographer Colin Connor.

IMC’s Artistic Director Ohlsen explains, “watching these excerpts together with choreographers and dancers provides viewers greater insights into the work, and creates an opportunity for audience members to ask questions—and hear directly from the artists”

“Each installation of these live watch parties is designed to provide new, fun ways for dance lovers to connect with IMC’s extraordinary repertory work, deepen connections between audience members and our artists, and celebrate our wonderful community partners and the artistry of their fine food and beverages” said Executive Director Peter Bramante.

Each of the thirty-minute Watch Parties will open with a different signature cocktail demonstration and/or dinner samples prepared by Russell Morin Catering & Events mixologists and Fresh Eats chefs. Cocktail recipes will be made available so that guests may replicate the recipes at home and toast along with IMC artists & guests during the broadcast. Viewers also have the option of ordering a home-delivered meal from Morin’s Fresh Eats delivery service.

To celebrate Opening Night of Island Moving Company’s Virtual Watch Parties, Vickers’ Liquors has generously donated a bottle of Bollicini Prosecco for this week’s featured Cocktail: Berry Hibiscus Mint Sparkler. This week’s cocktail is a Berry Hibiscus Mint Sparkler made with Berry Hibiscus Tea, Agave Nectar, Fresh Berries and Mint. Add your own Prosecco or Club Soda, for a refreshing non-alcoholic version

IMC’s partner, Russell Morin Catering & Events, has added Cocktail Mixers Kits to their Summer Fresh Eats menu. Treat yourself to a relaxing evening and order an entire dinner to enjoy with friends during IMC’s Watch Party!

More information and a link to the Facebook Live event for the watch party may be found at www.islandmovingco.org. More information on Morin’s Fresh eats and the full Fresh Eats menu may be found at www.morins.com. A minimum order of $200 includes free delivery!