The arrival of Phase 3 of Reopening Rhode Island means that cinemas can now reopen.

Island Cinemas, located at 866 West Main Road in Middletown, has announced that they will reopen on Thursday, July 2nd.

The cinema does have a few new guidelines that it is asking the public to follow, the following was posted on their Facebook Page on Monday.

“As we prepare for our re-opening, we wanted to update you on our new policies and guidelines:

#1 face masks MUST BE worn before entering our facility and continue to be on in ALL common areas.

#2 we are socially distancing our lobby areas, please use our designated markers when lines are formed

#3 Our restrooms also have social distancing parameters in them

#4 To limit consumer interaction, we ask that you consider buying your ticket online at yourneighborhoodtheatre.com

Thank you for your support. Showtimes will be available for purchase Wednesday. We miss all of you”.

The cinema says it will post their film lineup shortly on their Facebook Page.