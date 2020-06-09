A Human Rights Peaceful Protest is scheduled to take place in Newport at 12 pm on Saturday, June 13th.
According to a post on social media from Councilor Angela McCalla, this is a “peaceful rally coordinated by our young voices. There will be some speakers as well as a march from Miantonomi to Equality Park”.
Saturday June 13 we’re taking on the streets of Newport. We’re tired of being tired! This has been such an emotional week for all of us!!! This is a peaceful protest for us, by us. We’re looking for a few people to speak, if interested please message me or @lanierlynette . We have a few local business/brands helping with supplies. Sharing, donating, showing up it all helps🤎 It’s time for change🤞🏽