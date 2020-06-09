A Human Rights Peaceful Protest is scheduled to take place in Newport at 12 pm on Saturday, June 13th.

According to a post on social media from Councilor Angela McCalla, this is a “peaceful rally coordinated by our young voices. There will be some speakers as well as a march from Miantonomi to Equality Park”.

