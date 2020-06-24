Lifelong Newport resident Hugo DeAscentis today officially announced his candidacy for the First Ward seat on Newport City Council.

DeAscentis provided What’s Up Newp with the following announcement on Wednesday, June 24th;

On Monday 6-22-20 I officially filed my declaration of candidacy papers for Newport City Council 1st ward.

I am a lifelong Newport resident. Along with my spouse Sheila, we have owned a home in the 1st ward for over 38 years where we raised 3 sons all attending Newport public schools k-12.

I also attended Newport public schools k-12, graduating from RHS in 1972. I went on to the University of Rhode Island graduating in 1976 with a double concentration degree in biology/psychology.

I am now retired after a long 42 ½ year career in public drinking water where I was fully involved in treatment and distribution of safe public drinking water.

Newport will always move forward toward achieving its goals, both desired and required.

However, before Newport can operate freely again, it must overcome the severe economic, social, and health impacts of COVID19. With a strong math and science background I believe I am in a position to provide the necessary coordination of science and medical sectors with local government action to provide ways to continue to operate all segments of our community at both minimum and acceptable risk. “Shutting down” is not the answer. We must find creative ways for all in our community to operate safely. This will ensure the continued economic and social viability of our community.

Regarding public schools, currently, school housing issues are resurfacing with a proposed bond in excess of 100 million dollars. Having served for 13 years as an elected member of the Newport school Committee I am very familiar with the operation of our Newport Public School system. As always, I will continue to support parents and students while containing excessive costs.

NOTABLE ONGOING CONCERNS

*Promote Newport’s small manageable character

*Ensure an open decision making process with public input

*Apply outcome/analytical based problem solving utilizing all available resources.

*Accountability for all costs both immediate and long term affecting future generations of Newport taxpayers.

*Public awareness of ALL decisions at the municipal level.

BACKGROUND

*Past elected member of Newport School Committee serving 13 years (ending Dec 2010)

*Lifelong Newport resident

*Parishioner of St Joseph Church

*Attended Newport Public Schools K-12

*1976 Graduate University of Rhode Island

*Wife Sheila DeAscentis

*Sons Peter, Nate, Nick DeAscentis (all attending Newport Public Schools K-12.

*Past President Coggeshall Elementary School PTO

*Past Team manager Newport Little league (Braga Park-People’s Credit Union).

*Past Newport Recreation Department Soccer Coach

*Strong math and science background

*Former: Lab Supervisor Newport Water (ending Aug 2009)

*Former Plant Supervisor Providence Water (ending Sept 2019)

*Fully retired with time to devote

Newport will always be a “premier” community

The 2020 election season is officially underway, as candidates for local, statewide, and legislative seats begin to file their declarations of candidacy this week.

Those wishing to run for General Assembly or local offices must file with the local board of canvassers in the town in which they are registered to vote between June 22 and June 24.

Those declaring to run for U.S. Senate or U.S. House of Representatives must file with the Department of State’s Elections Division, 148 West River St., Providence.

Party endorsements are due by June 26 for U.S. Senate and U.S. House, and June 25 for all local and General Assembly races.

The next major step for candidate is picking up nomination papers from local canvassers on June 30 and returning them with the required number of signatures by July 10.

For local offices, the number of signatures is set by the Canvassing Authorities and may vary by community.

For General Assembly seats, Senatorial candidates must collect 100 signatures, House of Representative candidates, 50. For U.S. Senate the minimum is 1,000 and U.S. Representatives, 500.

The deadline for individuals to withdraw their candidacies is July 13, otherwise their name appears on the ballot, even if they decide not to run.

All this leads to the primary election on Sept. 8, and the general election on Nov. 3. The deadline to register to vote for the primary is August 9, for the general election, Oct. 4.

