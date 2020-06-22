What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The Town of Middletown is reminding all Middletown residents interested in running for local office in the upcoming November election that they must file a Declaration of Candidacy with the Town’s Board of Canvassers between Monday, June 22 and Wednesday, June 24. Filing a Declaration of Candidacy is the first step candidates need to take in order to appear on the November ballot. Candidates must also submit a required number of signatures from registered voters before July 11th.

Since Town Hall is still closed to public access, anyone seeking to run for office should come to the front door of Town Hall between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and ask to speak to the Town Clerk. Appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment or for any questions, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at (401) 847-0009.

Please remember that candidates must be registered to vote in Middletown, and that all Declaration must be filed with the Middletown Board of Canvassers at Town Hall by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24.