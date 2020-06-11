What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

What’s Up Newp has compiled the following list of major events that have been postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will continue to update this list with more events and announcements in the coming days, weeks, and months.

Last updated June 11th

Calendar of Events

Note – Newport Rugby has suspended all rugby matches and events until further notice.

Ongoing Series

March

14: 64th Annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade | Canceled, organizers have indicated there could be a smaller parade/celebration later in the year.

April

May

June

July

31 to Aug. 2: 61st Annual Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams | Canceled

August

September

October

November

December

Have an update on an event that you’d like to share? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.