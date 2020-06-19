What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

By Bevan Linsley, Executive Director, Aquidneck Community Table

The Aquidneck Growers Markets are open for summer, providing our community with access to a full complement of local food vendors and a safe shopping experience with Covid-19 protocols in place.

The markets are held twice a week in two Newport locations. On Wednesday afternoons, you’ll find us at our usual spot from 2-6 PM on Memorial Boulevard at the Chapel Street intersection. On Saturday mornings, we’re excited to be in a convenient, new location at the Pell Elementary School at 35 Dexter Street in the parking lot area from 9 AM to 12:00 PM. Markets are held rain or shine!

Both markets welcome back 20+ vendors, offering a wide selection of locally sourced foods: fresh vegetables and fruit; pasture-raised meat and eggs; fresh and smoked fish; artisan breads and pastries; flowers; bedding plants and a selection of prepared foods, plus freshly squeezed juices.

- Advertisement -

Through our partnership with Farm Fresh RI, we are pleased to offer 100% match for fruit and vegetables for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) customers who use their EBT allowance. Many market vendors also accept WIC (Women, Infants and Children) and Senior Citizen coupons. Stop by our Welcome Stall at the market entrance and our staff will be happy to assist you.

Markets are operating under the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) Coronavirus safety measures. These are some new guidelines to help everyone stay safe:

One shopper per household is helpful to allow for social distancing

Wear a face covering and stay six feet apart from others

If possible, pay with a credit or debit card

Our full Covid-19 protocols are available on our website.

We’d like to thank the City of Newport and Newport Public Schools for working with us to reopen the markets safely. With their partnership, we can provide the community with access to fresh, healthy food that is locally sourced.

I also want to thank our volunteer team who support the staff each week to run the markets. Volunteering a few hours a week is a great way to learn about how we as a community can build a more resilient, equitable food system on Aquidneck Island. If you’d like to volunteer, please contact us to learn more.

See you at the Markets!