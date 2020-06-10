Governor Raimondo today announced that she has set a goal to have all public schools in Rhode Island reopen on August 31st.

While making the announcement, Raimondo said “health guidance and data shows it’ll be safe to open schools in Phase 3, which could start as early as next month”.

The state has also released a schedule that all districts will be required to follow.

By next Friday, the state will post the minimum health and safety requirements that must be met by school districts. School districts have until July 17th to submit plans to RIDOH.

Our notes from her press briefing;

Gov: On schools – Gov. says she’s setting a goal that state will return to full in-person school this fall. Rhode Island Department of Education working on contingency plans as well.

Gov: Rhode Island will have a standardized statewide calendar, first day of school will be August 31st. Statewide calendar will be released later today.

Gov: Says “perfect attendance culture” will have to change. Kids can’t go to school with the sniffles. She says the state will rely on distance learning in these situations.

Gov: Says she knows that it’s going to cost more money to operate, to help districts with additional expenses the state will be making available $42 million from CARES Act Funding.

Gov: Next Monday (June 15th) at 7 pm there will be a special on Rhode Island PBS, Your Year 2020, for the Class of 2020. It will be followed by a virtual concert, United for Grads, with Grammy nominated musicians, celebs.

Gov: SNAP Participants are now going to be able to buy groceries online using their EBT online via Amazon or participating Walmart stores.

Education Commissioner: Cox is giving teachers $1k each. Marissa Bianco from Newport Providence, Michael Carlino from Rogers High School in Newport, and Paula MacMillian from Cumberland. “Use it anywhere you want during distance learning or when you go back to your classroom,” she says.