Governor Gina Raimondo on Tuesday signed an executive order extending here emergency declaration requiring people to wear a cloth face covering while in public until at least July 4th.

The order continues to direct “Any person who is in a place open to the public, whether indoors or outdoors, shall continue to cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face covering unless doing so would damage the person’s health. No person under two years of age or any person whose health would be damaged thereby shall be required to wear a face covering. Face coverings are not required for people who can easily, continuously, and measurably maintain at least six (6) feet of distance

from other people. Face coverings shall also not be required of those who are developmentally unable to comply, including young children who may not be able to effectively wear a mask”.

In Newport, pedestrians will be required to wear masks on downtown streets beginning Friday

The Rhode Island Department of Health today shared the following advistory regarding face coverings and cloth masks.