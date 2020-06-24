Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp
Governor Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host a press briefing at 1 pm on Wednesday, June 24th to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island.
What’s Up Newp will carry the press briefing live, and provide updates, live below as it happens.
