Governor Gina M. Raimondo is directing Rhode Island flags at all state agencies and buildings to be flown at half-staff in memory of former Mayor of Newport Paul Gaines. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, July 1.
“Mayor Paul Gaines was a trailblazer who had an unforgettable impact on our state,” said Governor Raimondo. “Newport – and all of Rhode Island – is better for his leadership, his commitment to education, and his kindness. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”
Raimondo also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags to half-staff as a mark of respect.
