Governor Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host a press briefing at 1 pm on Friday, June 26th to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island.

The Latest Data

Updates From Press Briefing

Gov: Press conferences next week are on Monday and Wednesday at 1 pm. There will be a lot of Phase 3 info next week, Gov says.

Gov: Will make an announcement on Monday on when Rhode Island will enter Phase 3. Governor’s Executive Order for Phase 2 expires at end of day on Monday.

Gov: Says she will also announce travel restrictions on Monday.

Gov: Urges parents to call their doctors to schedule vaccines for their children.

Director of Health:On 7 new deaths, 2 in 70s, 2 in 80s, 3 in 90s.

Director of Health: On MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children), the new, rare condition some kids are coming down with that may be tied to COVID-19 exposure. RI confirmed its first case of MIS-C yesterday, she confirms. Says that MIS-C is not contagious.