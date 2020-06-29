Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Providence, RI – Governor Gina Raimondo today announced that Phase 3 of Reopening Rhode Island will begin on Tuesday, June 30th.

Just a week after announcing some of the guidelines for Phase 3, the Governor and State officials did make some changes to what Phase 3 will look like given what they’ve learned about the picture of this virus across the country in recent days.

Here are some of our updates from the Press Briefing, we’ll continue to update as we see more official text and information.

Updates From Press Briefing

- Advertisement -

Gov: Phase 3 will start on Tuesday, June 30th.

Gov: Changes to what she foreshadowed a week ago. Here’s the revised Phase III plans.

Here’s what the Governor had said a week ago;

Gov: On bars – Bars have been a hotspot. Bars that are able to provide seated service to groups at stable tables, have been allowed to open. However, we have not been allowing people to mingle in close quarters and be served in front of a bar. This will continue in Phase 3.

Gov: On Domestic Travel –If you are entering RI from a state with a C-19 positivity rate of 5%+, you will either have to self-quarantine for 14 days while in RI, or produce proof of a negative test for COVID-19 taken within 72 hours prior to arrival. This is the list the state is using: coronavirus.jhu.edu/testing/testin…

Rhode Islanders who travel to a place on list of states with 5%+ positivity should quarantine for 14 days. Exception: you can sign up for asymptomatic test at portal.ri.gov. If you test negative, you won’t have to quarantine.

Gov: If you are a Rhode Islander and travel to one of the states on the list, you should quarantine when you return. You could also schedule to have a test when you return, then you wouldn’t have to quarantine if you test negative. Governor encourages Rhode Islanders to stay local.

Gov. Shows data on why she’s confident moving to Phase 3.

Gov. extending following Executive Orders that are set to expire on July 3rd or 4th.

Mask Wearing continued to August 3rd.

Telehealth continued

Disaster Declaration continued to August 3rd

Firearm executive order continued (waiting period is 30 days instead of 7 days)

Telemedicine: Health insurers must cover telemedicine for primary care, specialty care and mental and behavioral health care conducted over the phone or by videoconference. Reimbursement rates for providers have to be the same as reimbursement rates for in-office visits.

Disaster declaration: Ensures we have access to all necessary resources to support response to this pandemic. It is more important than ever that we are prepared to respond quickly with testing, contact tracing and quarantine and isolation supports.

Firearm: In keeping with a request from the RI Police Chiefs’ Association we have extended the time period that law enforcement has to complete a background for a gun permit from 7 days to 30 days.

Quarantine: If you have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, you need to quarantine for 14 days. If you have been diagnosed with COVID, you will need to isolate until you no longer have symptoms.

More information on rules and regulations will be posted on reopeningri.com shortly.

This story is developing, we’ll continue to update.