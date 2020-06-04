As part of their Arts Learning/Virtual Learning Series, FirstWorks presents Chloe and Maud Arnold- the fierce females of Syncopated Ladies- on Thursday, June 4th for a 1PM Instagram Live. This upbeat and fun Tap class is open to all ages and levels and tap shoes are not required. Click on the link for more: http://first-works.org/education/firstworks-virtual-learning-series/firstworks-virtual-learning-rise-up-with-syncopated-ladies/

Syncopated Ladies is a female tap dance band widely known for their viral videos and founded by Emmy Nominated Choreographer, Chloe Arnold. Chloe was discovered at a young age in Washington, DC by Debbie Allen, and her choreography has been featured on hit television shows such as So You Think You Can Dance, Good Morning America, The Ellen Show, The Talk, and over 30 episodes of The Late Late Show with James Corden. As part of the FirstWorks Raise Your Voice initiative, the Ladies performed at PVDFest 2019 and conducted a tap dance assembly for students at the Mary E. Fogarty Elementary School in Providence.