Newport, RI – Newport History Tours continues its initiative for socially distant walking tours this July with a schedule that offers their signature introductory tour to Newport’s history on Fridays, and a different themed tour each Saturday. Guests have the chance to explore Newport’s Old Quarter in intimate groups with an expert guide while learning about the city’s five centuries of history.

The tour lineup is as follows:

Friday July 3, 2020 at 11am: Discover Colonial Newport: Hear stories of 18th century entrepreneurship, African American heritage and religious diversity during Newport’s colonial era.

Saturday July 4, 2020 at 11am: Road to Independence: Featuring Newport’s role during the American Revolution.

Friday July 10, 2020 at 11am: Discover Colonial Newport

Saturday July 11, 2020 at 11am: Golden to Gilded: From Newport’s Colonial Golden Age to Gilded Age summer colony, discover the transformation of the city and its people.

Friday July 17, 2020 at 11am: Discover Colonial Newport

Saturday July 18, 2020 at 11am: Rogues and Scoundrels: See where scoundrels lived, pirates profited and where criminals were punished.

Friday July 24, 2020 at 11am: Discover Colonial Newport

Saturday July 25, 2020 at 11am: Common Burying Ground: Explore the stone carvers, their art and the diverse people buried there who helped shape Newport’s history.

Friday July 31, 2020 at 11am: Discover Colonial Newport

In addition, you can visit the 1739 Colony House, located at the top of Washington Square. Open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am-2pm, visitors can view the first floor, ask questions about the building’s rich history and make an appointment for a shopping experience at the Museum of Newport History & Shop, located at the foot of Washington Square at 127 Thames Street in the 1763 Brick Market. Mini tours of second floor are available pending staff availability for a donation.

All walking tours depart from the Colony House and cost $15 per person, $10 for Newport Historical Society members and active duty military. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at NewportHistoryTours.com, cash payments are not accepted. In accordance with the City of Newport’s guidelines, visitors are required to wear a face mask. Guests must follow social distancing guidelines of staying 6 feet apart from members of the tour group who are not part of their “quaranteam” and they will be asked a series of screening questions before the tour to ensure the health of everyone in the tour group. For more details visit NewportHistoryTours.org or call the Museum of Newport History & Shop at 401-841-8770.