What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) today announced that it recommends closing Goddard Park Beach in Warwick and Easton’s Beach (also known as First Beach) in Newport for swimming because of high bacteria levels.

RIDOH says they will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

RIDOH says the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has made this beach season unique, “The beach experience will be different for visitors than in previous years. RIDOH strongly recommends that whether in the sand or the waves, beachgoers follow physical distancing guidelines, keeping a minimum distance of six feet from people outside their household or stable group. While at the beach this summer, it is recommended that you wear a face covering in any crowded area (for example, the bathroom, concessions areas, or parking lots during busy times). However, face coverings are not required when you are easily, continuously, and measurably at least six feet from others. Face coverings should not be worn while swimming or playing in the water. When you follow these guidelines, you are doing your part to keep yourself and others safe and healthy”.

The 2020 beach monitoring season started on May 26th.

- Advertisement -

2020 Beach Season Closures

[Click table headers to sort that column]

Beach City/Town Closed On Re-Opened Number of Days Closed 2020 Statewide (for bacteria) Easton’s Beach Newport 6/11/2020 Goddard State Park Beach Warwick 6/11/2020