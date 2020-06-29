Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Here’s the latest from the Newport County restaurant scene, enjoy!

Have something that you’d like to see added here or include in a future edition? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Dine & Drink News & Notes

Phase III of Reopening RI arrives on Tuesday, June 30th and will now allow restaurants and other places of public interaction (gyms, museums, theaters, houses of worship, etc) to operate with some of the following guidelines.

The team behind Stoneacre Braserie has partnered with L & B Associates to open the former Backyard Patio & Grill, 151 Swinburne Row.

- Advertisement -

Mission announced late last week that they are closing their Newport location. The good news – they are expanding in Middletown.

Hammetts Wharf Hotel opened last Friday. Look for their restaurant, Giusto, to open sometime in August.

Belle’s at Newport Shipyard has acquired a Class BL Liquor License (beer & wine) from JR Holdings LLC, 8 West Marlborough St.

Brenton Hotel last week introduced their new culinary leadership team.

Bar ‘Cino has officially expanded in Washington Square. Their expanded dining room and extra space officially opened last Friday.

Newport Wine Cellar & Gourmet is on the move, they are moving this week from 11 Memorial Boulevard to a new location, 5 Merton Road, and hope to be open in their new home by this weekend.

East Bay RI reports that Ragged Island Brewing has put on hold plans to construct a modern new building on the property, once home to the Van Hof family’s Island Garden Shop. Instead, the brewery will renovate an existing barn on the property and use that as a taproom and brewhouse.

Dine & Drink This Week

Back by popular demand! Perfect for “date night” or a fun evening out with friends or family. Every Monday evening the Schooner Aurora sets sail from Goat Island for a relaxing Wine & Cheese Sail. Every Monday from 6 pm to 8 pm

Enjoy live tunes from Mel to accompany beer, wine, tasting flights, and their farm-to-table menu at Taproot Brewing Company. Thursday from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Calling all Brunch Lovers! Step aboard the Schooner Aurora for a Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail and enjoy a relaxing harbor cruise with your favorite brunch beverage. It doesn’t get much better for an afternoon day sail in Newport. Every Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

Blackstone Catering is serving up Forth of July Specials (clam boils, ribs, cupcakes, fun appetizers) via Blackstone Curbside this week. It’s the final week of their to-go program for the next month or so.

Have something that you’d like to see added here or include in a future edition? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.