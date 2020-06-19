What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Portsmouth, RI – Common Fence Music will present a free online concert on Sunday, July 5 at 7 pm. A link to the concert will be available at commonfencemusic.org at showtime.

The Piedmont Bluz Acoustic Duo will perform. The concert will be available at commonfencemusic.org. Valerie and Ben Turner are a husband and wife duo and ambassadors of country blues and the Piedmont style of fingerpicking. Expect a historic musical journey. The duo was inducted into the NY Blues hall of Fame in 2018, and have played the Newport Folk Festival, the Brooklyn Folk Festival, and the Chicago Blues Festival.

Sponsored in part by a generous grant from the Rhode Island State Council for the Arts.

Common Fence Music is a non-profit with a mission to promote culturally relevant but underexposed folk, roots and world music through concerts and educational activities.