Portsmouth, RI – Common Fence Music will present the Accidentals in a free online concert on Sunday, July 19 at 7 PM. All tips go to the performers and a link will be provided at commonfencemusic.org at showtime.

The Accidentals are a female fronted power trio that formed in Traverse City Michigan. Savannah Buist, Katie Larson and Michael Dause are very talented multi-instrumentalists who also write songs. Sav and Katie are in demand as a string team in Nashville, composing, arranging and playing string tracks for bands. Billboard Magazine says, “The Accidentals display a genre-hopping range of influences and songwriting skills to go with their abundant musical chops.” Sav Buist has been described by IPR as “one of the most compelling songwriters of our time.”

Sponsored in part by a generous grant from the Rhode Island State Council for the Arts.

Common Fence Music is a non-profit with a mission to promote culturally relevant but underexposed folk, roots and world music through concerts and educational activities.