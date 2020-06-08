Clean Ocean Access (COA) since 2017 has hosted their summer event in celebration of World Oceans Day on or around June 8, and this year is no different in terms of reminding everyone of the major role the oceans have in our everyday life.

The purpose of World Oceans Day is to inform the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean, develop a worldwide movement of the community for the ocean, and mobilize and unite for the sustainable management of the oceans.

After careful consideration of COVID-19 phased reopening of Rhode Island, the summer event has been postponed to September 10, and Clean Ocean Access is thrilled to have Peoples Credit Union, Ragged Island Brewing, and EasyPak as returning sponsors!

“We are hopeful and confidence that the community keeps a laser focus on the importance of improving ocean health, and we will aim to celebrate together shortly after Labor Day, and announce the outstanding Clean Ocean Access volunteer to receive the MISSION2.OCEAN Award,” said Dave McLaughlin, Executive Director of Clean Ocean Access. ”The annual award is in memory of Michael Anthony Brown, a long-term supporter, pioneer of innovative solutions to improve ocean health, and someone who always reminded me to make sure our organization has financial solvency and continues to be an organization that cares about the environment and the community. Mike had a way of inspiring me to “never give up”.

This year the United Nations declared “Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean” as the theme of the UN World Oceans Day 2020. Clean Ocean Access strongly believes in this theme as we invest in innovative technology for tackling marine debris with the marina trash skimmer program. The marina trash skimmer is highly effective at removing floating surface debris, improving water quality and ecosystem services, bringing awareness to the types of re-accumulating debris, and promoting environmental stewardship.

While we cannot gather this June, please consider joining the movement by responsibly enjoying our ocean environment all summer long, and stay up-to-date and get involved with World Oceans Day at: cleanoceanaccess.org/events/world-oceans-day/

About Clean Ocean Access: Since 2006 our mission is action today so future generations can enjoy ocean activities with a vision of a healthy ocean that is free of marine debris with water that is safe for all ocean activities and a shoreline that is accessible for everyone. Learn more at cleanoceanaccess.org/