In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and adhere to social distancing guidelines issued by the Rhode Island Department of Health, the City of Newport on Thursday announced new capacity limits for Bailey’s Beach East, commonly known as Reject’s Beach.

Effective Friday, June 19, 2020, the City will be limiting the number of people permitted on the beach to a maximum of 200 individuals at any time.

The capacity limit will be enforced by security personnel from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday, and will remain in place until further notice. Newport Police Department staff will also be monitoring the beach for overcrowding throughout the week.