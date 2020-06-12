What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The City of Newport today announced that it is providing support for a human rights demonstration scheduled for 12 pm on Saturday, June 13th at Miantonomi Park in the City’s North End.

Human Rights Peaceful Protest to be held on Saturday in Newport

In addition to supplying staging and sound equipment for a speaker’s program, the City says in a press release that is has also been working with organizers to ensure pedestrian safety for a planned march that will take demonstrators from Miantonomi Park to Equality Park.

Accordingly, Newport residents and visitors are advised that traffic may be temporarily restricted between the hours of 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to accommodate demonstrators along the following streets:

- Advertisement -

· Admiral Kalbfus Road at Hillside Avenue

· Hillside Avenue to Bedlow Avenue

· Malbone Road from Bedlow Avenue to Broadway

· And Broadway to Equality Park

The City of Newport says it is committed to protecting and supporting all those who wish to exercise their Constitutional right to peacefully assemble and are working in close coordination with our local and statewide partners in order to ensure the health and safety of our entire community.