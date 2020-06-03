The City of Newport today issued the following statement related to the ongoing nationwide protests.

As the nation continues to mourn the murder of George Floyd, the City of Newport stands ready to do our part to protect and support all those who wish to exercise their Constitutional right to peacefully assemble.

While we are not aware of any credible threats to the City of Newport or Aquidneck Island, our public safety personnel are actively taking precautions to prepare for any potential unrest.

As a City, we strive every day to ensure the health and safety of our residents, business owners, and visitors alike.

At this point, there are no plans to institute a curfew or place any restrictions on commercial corridors, however we are closely monitoring developments around the state and the region and are working in close coordination with our local and statewide partners in order to ensure the safety of our community and prevent any destruction of property.