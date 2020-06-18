What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The City of Newport is reminding all Newport residents interested in running for office in the upcoming November election that they must file a Declaration of Candidacy with the City’s board of canvassers between June 22 and June 24.

Filing a Declaration of Candidacy is the first step candidates need to take in order to appear on the November ballot. Candidates must also submit a required number of signatures from registered voters before July 11th.

Locally, candidates for School Committee and At-Large City Council seats must collect no less than 100 qualified signatures in order to appear on the ballot, while those interested in running for a Ward seat on the City Council are required to submit 50 qualified signatures.

For those seeking a seat in the General Assembly, 100 qualified signatures are required to appear on the ballot for State Senate, with 50 qualified signatures needed to run for a seat in the House of Representatives.

The City’s Canvassing Office, which is located on the First Floor of City Hall, will be open during regular business hours, in order for candidates to submit their paperwork and is available by phone to answer questions from anyone interested in running for office at (401) 845-5384.

Those declaring to run for U.S. Senate or U.S. House of Representatives must file with the Department of State’s Elections Division, 148 West River St., Providence.

More information on running for office can be found at Vote.RI.Gov or CityofNewport.com/NewportVotes