Newport resident Charlie Holder today announced his candidacy for the 2nd Ward Seat on Newport City Council.

The announcement came via his Facebook profile, “I am very excited to announce my candidacy for the 2nd Ward City Council seat. I feel the time is right for a new voice, a local voice, a business voice! More info for volunteers and donation to be coming shortly.Thank you and I look forward to the challenge!”

Lynn Ceglie currently represents the Second Ward on Newport City Council.

Holder, who has nearly 40 years of experience working in the hospitality industry, is the current operations manager for Midtown Oyster Bar and Surf Club Newport. In 1983, he secured his first position in the restaurant industry and has since held a variety of positions from dish washing, to bartending, managing and more.

The RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) in February appointed of Newport resident Charlie Holder to its Board of Directors.

Holder has managed some of the busiest restaurants in Newport, including OceanCliff Hotel and the Atlantic Beach Club. He spent ten years in Naples, Florida, where he held roles as a bartender at Tommy Bahamas and as a manager at Handsome Harry’s 3rd Street Bistro. He returned to Newport in 2010 where he helped restore The Pier Restaurant to its former grandeur as one of the premier waterfront dining destinations in Rhode Island.

Holder is also a member of the Newport Chamber of Commerce and the Newport Restaurant, Lodging and Tourism Association.

All candidates must file a Declaration of Candidacy with the City’s board of canvassers between June 22 and June 24.

Wondering where to vote or where exactly the First Ward stops and the Second Ward begins? Find out, along with other important voter information via our GIS portal