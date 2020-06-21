What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Lynn Underwood Ceglie today announced her intention to run for re-election to the Newport City Council At-Large.

Ceglie is currently represents the Second Ward on Newport City Council.

“It has been an honor to represent the residents of the 2nd Ward for the past 6 years. After much thought, I have decided to run for one of the four at-large seats on the Newport City Council. I have had the opportunity to focus on many issues and projects that have helped residents and businesses alike. I look forward to continuing my work improving Newport’s infrastructure, educational system, livability and vibrancy,” Ceglie wrote in a statement.

All candidates must file a Declaration of Candidacy with the City’s board of canvassers between June 22 and June 24.

