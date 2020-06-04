The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) today provided the following list of Newport County residents who will graduate from their school.

Stephen Michael AmaralMiddletown
Jacob A. ArmstrongMiddletown+
Hunter ArmstrongMiddletown
Lamont M. AveryMiddletown
Osheda K. BaileyNewport
Charlotte BaskinNewport
Hannah BielloNewport
Courtney S. BricNewport
Shelby Eileen BridgewaterNewport
Christine Marie CarreiroMiddletown
Brenna ChiribogaMiddletown
Sophia Dirlam ChristensenMiddletown
Holly A. CoelhoNewport
Taryn ConleyMiddletown
Carolyn CraftNewport
Asael DeArceNewport
Shirley dela DingcoMiddletown
Tahir DnylMiddletown
Fiona DolanMiddletown
Abigail R. DuffyMiddletown
Matthew J. FordMiddletown
Gianna ForsythNewport
Connor Jennings FowlerMiddletown
Jayson Matthew GarciaMiddletown
Eleanor GrayNewport
Kendra Jane GregarczykMiddletown
Kymberlee Ilyssa HamillNewport
Patricia Joy HendricksonNewport
Elizabeth A. HoughtonNewport
Mackenzie Reilly IrvingNewport
Jason R. JenkinsMiddletown
Daniel E. LaRueMiddletown
Jacqueline LeeMiddletown
Madisyn LutherMiddletown
John MaloneMiddletown
Cassandra M. MarchandMiddletown
Stefanny MartinezNewport
Donald MathewsMiddletown
Royal J. MatthewsNewport
Cecilia A. MurgoNewport
Jared M. NevesMiddletown
Kevin I. OrellanaNewport
Caleb G. PaivaMiddletown
Andre J. QuiroaNewport
Kelsey Jayne ReedMiddletown
Julia Nicole RiveraMiddletown
Veronica SapeginMiddletown
Gabriel ShuteNewport
Lee H. SithisaneMiddletown
Shaun Michael ThurberMiddletown
Corinne E. WalkerNewport
Savannah WeedenMiddletown
Farrah ZammerNewport
Colin McCabeNewport
Sabrina FryMiddletown
Gemma A VillacortaNewport
Brittney M. ParfittJamestown
Elizabeth C. SpodenJamestown
Frederick StokesJamestown
Jean AbdallahPortsmouth
Michael R. AdkinsPortsmouth
Brian J. AppletonPortsmouth
Savannah J. BakerPortsmouth
Tiara Starr BalfourPortsmouth
James BaronianPortsmouth
Georgette Dumlao BellPortsmouth
Gregory Christopher BellPortsmouth
Kelsey Mariah BrayboyPortsmouth
Haley Alexis CorreiaPortsmouth
Michelle Paola DearingPortsmouth
Sarah DeCostaPortsmouth
Janelle Yvon DublinPortsmouth
Hope F. FrancoPortsmouth
Jeanne HowardPortsmouth
Sean KelleyPortsmouth
Shaun Patrick McNamaraPortsmouth
Timothy MelloPortsmouth
Mathew J. MoreiraPortsmouth
Michael A. OcchiPortsmouth
Nicholas PerezPortsmouth
Daniel Richard PiercePortsmouth
Tyler L. PimentelPortsmouth
Kenna M. PoyerPortsmouth
Matthew David ReisePortsmouth
Jordyn M. RileyPortsmouth
Clairice Elaine SibleyPortsmouth
Connor SiebenPortsmouth
Hannah SiebenPortsmouth
Regan ThayerPortsmouth
Molly-Jeanne TremblayPortsmouth
Sophat TunPortsmouth
Angelica R. TysonPortsmouth
Kristen L. VerdeauxPortsmouth
Hunter A. VyePortsmouth
Nicole H. WalkerPortsmouth
Elissa S. WattsPortsmouth
Abigail M. BennettTiverton
Alexia L. BolducTiverton
Mackenzie R. BrowTiverton
Cameron BrowLittle Compton
Rahzel CamachoTiverton
Julia N. CantoLittle Compton
Haley ChavesLittle Compton
Jared J. CordeiraTiverton
Alexis L. DeSousaTiverton
Kasey L. DunnTiverton
Bryan DupereTiverton
Rose M. FigueiraTiverton
Caitlin E. FlynnTiverton
Jace FordTiverton
Emma Margaret GeogheganTiverton
Jillian Elaine HarringtonTiverton
Zachary W. KapsteinLittle Compton
Katelyn MonastTiverton
Christian MondeauLittle Compton
Isabelle OugheltreeLittle Compton
Alex R. PerryTiverton
Janine RodriguezTiverton
Tonya SouzaTiverton
Kenneth WelchmanTiverton
Ashley L. Bickham Adamsville

