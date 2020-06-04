The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) today provided the following list of Newport County residents who will graduate from their school.
|Stephen Michael Amaral
|Middletown
|Jacob A. Armstrong
|Middletown+
|Hunter Armstrong
|Middletown
|Lamont M. Avery
|Middletown
|Osheda K. Bailey
|Newport
|Charlotte Baskin
|Newport
|Hannah Biello
|Newport
|Courtney S. Bric
|Newport
|Shelby Eileen Bridgewater
|Newport
|Christine Marie Carreiro
|Middletown
|Brenna Chiriboga
|Middletown
|Sophia Dirlam Christensen
|Middletown
|Holly A. Coelho
|Newport
|Taryn Conley
|Middletown
|Carolyn Craft
|Newport
|Asael DeArce
|Newport
|Shirley dela Dingco
|Middletown
|Tahir Dnyl
|Middletown
|Fiona Dolan
|Middletown
|Abigail R. Duffy
|Middletown
|Matthew J. Ford
|Middletown
|Gianna Forsyth
|Newport
|Connor Jennings Fowler
|Middletown
|Jayson Matthew Garcia
|Middletown
|Eleanor Gray
|Newport
|Kendra Jane Gregarczyk
|Middletown
|Kymberlee Ilyssa Hamill
|Newport
|Patricia Joy Hendrickson
|Newport
|Elizabeth A. Houghton
|Newport
|Mackenzie Reilly Irving
|Newport
|Jason R. Jenkins
|Middletown
|Daniel E. LaRue
|Middletown
|Jacqueline Lee
|Middletown
|Madisyn Luther
|Middletown
|John Malone
|Middletown
|Cassandra M. Marchand
|Middletown
|Stefanny Martinez
|Newport
|Donald Mathews
|Middletown
|Royal J. Matthews
|Newport
|Cecilia A. Murgo
|Newport
|Jared M. Neves
|Middletown
|Kevin I. Orellana
|Newport
|Caleb G. Paiva
|Middletown
|Andre J. Quiroa
|Newport
|Kelsey Jayne Reed
|Middletown
|Julia Nicole Rivera
|Middletown
|Veronica Sapegin
|Middletown
|Gabriel Shute
|Newport
|Lee H. Sithisane
|Middletown
|Shaun Michael Thurber
|Middletown
|Corinne E. Walker
|Newport
|Savannah Weeden
|Middletown
|Farrah Zammer
|Newport
|Colin McCabe
|Newport
|Sabrina Fry
|Middletown
|Gemma A Villacorta
|Newport
|Brittney M. Parfitt
|Jamestown
|Elizabeth C. Spoden
|Jamestown
|Frederick Stokes
|Jamestown
|Jean Abdallah
|Portsmouth
|Michael R. Adkins
|Portsmouth
|Brian J. Appleton
|Portsmouth
|Savannah J. Baker
|Portsmouth
|Tiara Starr Balfour
|Portsmouth
|James Baronian
|Portsmouth
|Georgette Dumlao Bell
|Portsmouth
|Gregory Christopher Bell
|Portsmouth
|Kelsey Mariah Brayboy
|Portsmouth
|Haley Alexis Correia
|Portsmouth
|Michelle Paola Dearing
|Portsmouth
|Sarah DeCosta
|Portsmouth
|Janelle Yvon Dublin
|Portsmouth
|Hope F. Franco
|Portsmouth
|Jeanne Howard
|Portsmouth
|Sean Kelley
|Portsmouth
|Shaun Patrick McNamara
|Portsmouth
|Timothy Mello
|Portsmouth
|Mathew J. Moreira
|Portsmouth
|Michael A. Occhi
|Portsmouth
|Nicholas Perez
|Portsmouth
|Daniel Richard Pierce
|Portsmouth
|Tyler L. Pimentel
|Portsmouth
|Kenna M. Poyer
|Portsmouth
|Matthew David Reise
|Portsmouth
|Jordyn M. Riley
|Portsmouth
|Clairice Elaine Sibley
|Portsmouth
|Connor Sieben
|Portsmouth
|Hannah Sieben
|Portsmouth
|Regan Thayer
|Portsmouth
|Molly-Jeanne Tremblay
|Portsmouth
|Sophat Tun
|Portsmouth
|Angelica R. Tyson
|Portsmouth
|Kristen L. Verdeaux
|Portsmouth
|Hunter A. Vye
|Portsmouth
|Nicole H. Walker
|Portsmouth
|Elissa S. Watts
|Portsmouth
|Abigail M. Bennett
|Tiverton
|Alexia L. Bolduc
|Tiverton
|Mackenzie R. Brow
|Tiverton
|Cameron Brow
|Little Compton
|Rahzel Camacho
|Tiverton
|Julia N. Canto
|Little Compton
|Haley Chaves
|Little Compton
|Jared J. Cordeira
|Tiverton
|Alexis L. DeSousa
|Tiverton
|Kasey L. Dunn
|Tiverton
|Bryan Dupere
|Tiverton
|Rose M. Figueira
|Tiverton
|Caitlin E. Flynn
|Tiverton
|Jace Ford
|Tiverton
|Emma Margaret Geoghegan
|Tiverton
|Jillian Elaine Harrington
|Tiverton
|Zachary W. Kapstein
|Little Compton
|Katelyn Monast
|Tiverton
|Christian Mondeau
|Little Compton
|Isabelle Ougheltree
|Little Compton
|Alex R. Perry
|Tiverton
|Janine Rodriguez
|Tiverton
|Tonya Souza
|Tiverton
|Kenneth Welchman
|Tiverton