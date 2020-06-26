Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Warwick, RI – The Community College of Rhode Island’s Athletic Department named 45 student-athletes to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2020 semester, 34 of whom also qualified for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XXI Honor Roll.

To qualify for the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 GPA while attending college full-time during the current semester. The NJCAA Region XXI Honor Roll is reserved for those who earn a 3.20 GPA or higher in the current semester.

“I hope that by honoring these student-athletes, it also inspires them to keep achieving at this high level,” said Director of Athletics Kevin Salisbury. “Like all students, our student-athletes were hit by ‘the perfect storm’ with COVID-19, unemployment, sports cancelations, and civil unrest. For them to weather that storm and complete the semester with academic success is certainly worth honoring.

“Our Student-Athlete Academic Success Program and its staff, organized by Compliance Officer Beverly Wiley, reiterates the importance of academics. While representing CCRI on the field or court is important, in the end it’s about how successful they are in the classroom, which sets them up for life. If they are successful in the classroom, they will definitely be successful on the field.”

The 2020-21 honorees are:

*Ryan L. Casci; South Kingstown, RI; men’s club volleyball; 4.00

*Erika Ramirez; Providence, RI; women’s soccer; 4.00

*Brendaly N. Leon Silverio; Providence, RI; softball; 3.94

*Tiana J. Spooner; Pawtucket, RI; women’s soccer/women’s basketball; 3.94

*Kelsey B. Treanor; Smithfield, RI; women’s swimming; 3.86

*Dylan M. Durante; Johnston, RI; men’s basketball; 3.84

*Emily Drainville; Rumford, RI; softball; 3.81

*Libbania M. Reyes; Providence, RI; women’s volleyball; 3.81

*Emily E. McNeil; West Warwick, RI; softball; 3.77

*Kelsea B. Moran; Central Falls, RI; softball; 3.74

*Alejandro Martinez; Cranston, RI; baseball; 3.73

*Benjamin Sears; East Providence, RI; baseball; 3.73

*Christopher Casalino; Bristol, RI; baseball; 3.70

*Gavin R. Kearney; Coventry, RI; men’s indoor track; 3.67

*Alexis M. LeBelle; Warwick, RI; softball; 3.63

*Brodie F. Carey; North Attleboro, MA; baseball; 3.62

*George M. Gamble; Hartford, CT; men’s basketball; 3.62

*Haylie M. Wellman; Ashaway, RI; softball; 3.60

*David A. Restrepo; Providence, RI; men’s soccer; 3.60

*Aidan Richer; North Smithfield, RI; men’s club volleyball; 3.59

*Marilyn J. McKay; Warwick, RI; women’s volleyball; 3.56

*Thomas T. Hingerty; Ashaway, RI; men’s club volleyball; 3.54

*Daniel V. Grzych; Providence, RI; men’s basketball; 3.51

*David J. Meech; Douglas, MA; baseball; 3.51

*Mackenzie Doyle; Glocester, RI; softball; 3.48

*Christa Fitzsimmons; Warwick, RI; women’s volleyball; 3.44

*Lailah S. Insisiengmay; Woonsocket, RI; women’s soccer; 3.40

*John D. DeRouin; Cranston, RI; baseball; 3.39

*Anthony T. Serluca; Westerly, RI; men’s soccer; 3.36

*Dayna T. Jackvony; Cumberland, RI; softball; 3.35

*Juan C. Garcia Carrascoza; Guatemala City, Guatemala; men’s soccer; 3.30

*Veronica Lopez; Providence, RI; women’s soccer; 3.29

*Chase Griffin; Providence, RI; baseball; 3.21

*Rufino Concepcion Ellis; Santo Domingo, DR; baseball; 3.20

Luke A. Fusaro; Westerly, RI; men’s basketball; 3.19

Abu Kamara; Providence, RI; men’s club volleyball; 3.17

Juan C. Gonzalez; Providence, RI; men’s soccer; 3.15

Marion A. Oferman; Central Falls, RI; baseball; 3.14

Juliana Capraro; Foster, RI; women’s soccer; 3.12

Faith B. Fahnbulleh; Providence, RI; women’s basketball; 3.08

Paul T. Sayles-Perez; Westerly, RI; men’s soccer; 3.07

Adelmo Intrieri; Westerly, RI; men’s soccer; 3.06

Nikolai J. Zakrzewski; East Providence, RI; men’s soccer; 3.06

Reece Bullock; Coventry, RI; men’s basketball; 3.06

Jeremy Sanchez Remigio; Providence, RI; men’s basketball; 3.06

*NJCAA Region XXI Honor Roll

CCRI is at the forefront of improving the ways community college students are prepared to advance their education and career prospects. Last May, the college achieved its highest two- and three-year graduation rates in more than 20 years and awarded more credentials than ever before. The college expects to have the highest three-year graduation rate of any community college in New England by 2021.

