A walk planned for Peace Love Unity in Newport and Middletown on Sunday, June 7th has been cancelled, due to “threats made against Aquidneck Island on social media”.

The event, which was published on Monday, invited the public to “join the Butler Basketball Club along with local law enforcement and town officials to show your support for our community in a walk of solidarity”.

“Unfortunately, we have to postpone our event. Due to threats made against Aquidneck Island on social media, we feel it is our priority to put everyone’s safety first. This was a family event. This doesn’t take away from our goal, and we will resume at a time when it is safe to do so. Our hearts break 💔”, Butler Basketball Club posted

What’s Up Newp reached out to the Mayor, City Manager, and Police Chief, and Butler Basketball Club on Tuesday afternoon regarding the alleged threats mentioned in the event cancellation notice.

Tom Shevlin, Communications Officer for the City of Newport, told What’s Up Newp on Tuesday afternoon that he was not aware of any known threats. Shevlin referred us to Newport Police Department.

We’ll update this story as we learn more and hear back from local authorities.

During a protest on Monday night in Providence, violence and destruction erupted across downtown resulting in dozens of arrests, several police officers being hurt, businesses looted and damaged, and a police cruiser being set on fire.

In a press conference earlier today, Governor Raimondo announced she’s activating the R.I. National Guard to assist state and local police in the coming days.