What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Located on the harbor in the heart of downtown Newport, the newly built and locally owned Brenton Hotel announced today that it is slated to open in July.

The six-story hotel features 57 rooms and suites, two food and beverage venues and on-site parking. Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout The Brenton’s public spaces and guestrooms offer panoramic views of the harbor and downtown Newport.

“Passion and style are at the heart of The Brenton,” said Andy Ross, managing director of the Brenton Hotel in a statement. “Newport is about tradition and fun, it’s a calling and those who answer it come with purpose and a certain spirit. When guests arrive, the goal is to have them feel both the sense of style and of the adventure that is Newport, a destination that has inspired visitors to pursue their passion for centuries, whether it’s the arts, the sporting life, history, or the finer things in life,” Ross continued.

The Newport experience of the Brenton Hotel extends well beyond the front door and within its walls. From the Roof Top, six stories above the harbor, unparalleled views of Newport are paired with classic and creative cocktails and small bites. And, in the marina just steps from the Brenton, the hotel’s private 36’ Hinckley Picnic Boat is docked, ready to whisk guests away for private escapes and intimate sunset sails around the bay.

- Advertisement -

“Stylishly Current, Properly Newport“

“Meticulously researched and thoughtfully designed by its local owners, working with Group One Partners of Boston, MA, the hotel celebrates Newport’s architectural heritage and development over the past 400 years, with nods to local landmarks like the 18th-century Colony House and the 19th-century Opera House Theater,” an announcement about the opening states. “An engaging interpretation of traditional Newport architecture, the exterior features wood siding, sailcloth stucco and a stone base honoring Newport’s past”.

“Arriving in grandeur, guests are first greeted by the unencumbered views and light breezes of what seems like a nautical mansion. A grand spiral staircase leads from private parking to the Living Room, where guests are welcomed by the sights and sounds of the convivial brass bar, the casual conversation of locals after a day of sailing, and the taste of a coastally inspired shared plates menu and craft cocktails.”

The Brenton Redefines Gilded Age Luxury

“Space is the new luxury,” said Ross in describing the rooms and suites. With more than 1,100 square feet of living space, the Brenton’s two-bedroom suites and penthouse suite provide an expansive footprint that echoes the scope of the mansions along the famed Cliff Walk. Well-appointed and drenched in light, the suites provide unobstructed, 270-degree views of Newport harbor, steepled New England churches, tall ships, sailboats and superyachts, lighthouses, forts, mansions, and the stars at night. The suites offer two king bedrooms and two bathrooms, one featuring a free-standing soaking tub. The penthouse suite is enhanced by outdoor living space with a private, fully furnished balcony.

A standard room at the Brenton Hotel is a relative term: Guest rooms begin at 450 square feet with king beds facing the floor-to-ceiling windows. Each room features a chaise sitting area with mini bar and walls adorned with an in-room gallery of locally inspired photography featuring famed moments and notable events that contribute to Newport’s allure. Just past the sitting area, floor-to-ceiling sliding doors open to either a Juliet or fully furnished balcony for guests to take in sea-breezes and fresh air.

With natural hues accented by nautical blues, brass and natural wood furnishings, every guest room is thoughtfully designed to inspire a calming guest retreat with interior finishes that evoke the feeling of a luxury yacht. The traditions of New England design are honored and accented with historic notes that bring forth a contemporary feel, beginning with the private brass lantern entry to each guest room.

Guest room beds define comfort with 400 thread count all-cotton linens from Matouk, the 100-year old luxury linen company based in Fall River, MA, made specifically for the Brenton Hotel, and wrapped around custom, handmade mattresses from Connecticut-based Mattress Concierge.

Spacious, glass-cornered bathrooms feature a full wall of natural light, with privacy shading, stand-up glass surround shower, and a wrought iron vanity with custom white countertops and hand basins. The bathrooms feature private water closets, a luxurious nod to the hotel’s marine setting.

Room categories include city view and waterfront rooms; two-bedroom waterfront suites; penthouse waterfront king and corner king rooms; and penthouse two-bedroom waterfront suite.

“From the floor plan to the overall experience, the Brenton Hotel was designed with the comfort, safety and well-being of our community and guests top of mind,” added Ross. “Today’s new normal has always been our normal. Through design and operational training, we’ve been able to address evolving health and safety concerns as part of the ongoing development stages of the property.” For more information on COVID-19 response and procedures, visit https://brentonhotel.com/covid-19-health-safety-protocols/.

Additional amenities include top-of-the-line in-room technology and dedicated complimentary Wi-Fi. Standard guest room rates start at $299 per night, midweek. Suites start at $1,299 per night, midweek.

The Brenton Hotel is located on the waterfront at 31 American’s Cup Avenue at the corner of Long Wharf.

The Brenton Hotel will be the second new hotel to debut in the city in the coming weeks. Hammetts Wharf Hotel is set to open on June 26th.

For additional information and reservations, please visit www.brentonhotel.com.