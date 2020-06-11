What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Bowen’s Wharf today announced that they have cancelled the 5th Annual Newport Oyster Festival and the 30th Annual Seafood Festival, due to COVID-19.

“Bowen’s Wharf regrets to announce that both the 5th Annual 2020 Newport Oyster Festival as well as our 30th Annual Seafood Festival has been canceled. Although we are saddened on this year’s cancellations, the safety of our staff, sponsors, and attendees is at the forefront of our priorities. Thank you for your continuing support. We look forward to celebrating with you all next year. Please stay safe and healthy. https://bowenswharf.com/events/,” Bowen’s Wharf posted on social media today.

The Bowen’s Wharf Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival was originally scheduled for May 15th to 17th, before being postponed to July 3 -5. The Bowen’s Wharf Seasfood Festival was scheduled for October 17th – 18th.