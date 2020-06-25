Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

by Bike Newport

Survey location:www.surveymonkey.com/r/BikingRI_coronavirus

The Statewide Survey Biking in the Time of Coronavirus remains open after a strong response in the first month. The statewide coalition Paths to Progress has collected responses from over 550 riders and counting. To improve the sampling, this survey is now available in Spanish.

Using the same, original link, the Survey will open in English, and users can select the Spanish language from a dropdown menu in the upper right corner of the page.

As a community, we are committed to reaching as many people as possible. Please share this information in your media in both English and Spanish to assist with intentional engagement of all bicyclists.

COVID restrictions are slowly lifting, but the coalition is still interested in hearing about changes riders noticed over the past three months with ridership in their communities and with themselves.

All kinds of riders are needed to participate – new riders, returning riders, those worried about riding, as well as experienced and confident riders – in order to represent the greatest diversity of riders and their interests as we make the case to decision-makers for better and safer biking infrastructure statewide.

More information about the survey, released on May 7th, can be found below.

Original Press Release Dated May 7th, 2020

Are you seeing more people on bikes recently? Are you yourself riding more? The member organizations of ‘Paths to Progress’, Rhode Island’s statewide coalition for recreational and transportation paths are interested in your reasons for riding these days. Your input will help inform decisions about road use and what resources are most valuable to riders in your area and across the State.

With stay-at-home restrictions and social-distancing policies in place, people are staying closer to home, roads have fewer cars, and there is a need for safe and healthy outdoor activities – and it appears that bicycling is on the rise.

In a 2019 survey conducted by Bike Newport, bicyclists revealed that the number one thing that prevented them from biking more was “fear or concern riding with traffic”; and that the most requested improvements that would influence biking more were “more bike lanes” and “more off street bike paths”.

These findings have been on the minds of statewide advocates as we all bear witness to more biking during the stay-at-home restrictions. Is the current absence of traffic the reason more people are biking now? Is it cabin fever? Need to exercise? Or all of the above? This new survey hopes to find out.

“Biking in the Time of Coronavirus” poses relevant questions: Will you keep biking when restrictions are lifted? Will you continue on the same roads when more cars return? Where do you prefer to ride?

The coalition partners at Paths to Progress will use your responses to make the case to the decision makers for improved biking locally and statewide.

No matter where, why, or how often you ride, you can help by filling out the survey. It is expected to take about 7 minutes to complete, and can be found at:www.surveymonkey.com/r/BikingRI_coronavirus

Readers are encouraged to share the link widely. Questions may be addressed to: pathstoprogress@ribike.org

Participating organizations include: Bike Newport, Bike Tiverton, Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, East Coast Greenway, Friends of the William C O’Neill Couth County Bike Path, Grow Smart RI, Providence Streets Coalition, Rhode Island Bicycle Coalition (RIBike), and Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council.

Ciclismo en tiempos de coronavirus:

ENCUESTA ESTATAL PARA USUARIOS DE BICICLETAS.

– Ahora está disponible en español –

Ubicación de la encuesta: www.surveymonkey.com/r/BikingRI_coronavirus

La encuesta a nivel estatal de ciclismo en tiempos de coronavirus permanece abierta para su participacion después de una significativa respuesta en el primer mes. La coalición estatal Paths to Progress ha recopilado las respuestas de más de 550 ciclistas. Para mejorar la participación, esta encuesta ahora está disponible también en español.

Usando el enlace original, la encuesta se abrirá en inglés, y los usuarios pueden seleccionar el idioma español desde un menú desplegable en la esquina superior derecha de la página.

Como comunidad, estamos comprometidos a incluir a tantas personas como sea posible. Comparta esta información en sus medios de comunicación en inglés y español para ayudarnos a conseguir la participación intencional de todos los ciclistas.

Las restricciones de COVID se están levantando lentamente, pero la coalición todavía está interesada en escuchar acerca de los cambios que los ciclistas notaron en los últimos tres meses en sus comunidades y el uso que hicieron de las bicicletas en este periodo.

Se necesita todo tipo de ciclistas para participar: ciclistas nuevos, ciclistas que regresan, aquellos que son un poco nerviosos, así como ciclistas con mucha confianza y experiencia. Con esta encuesta podremos representar a la mayor diversidad de ciclistas y sus intereses cuando presentamos nuestros resultados a los responsables de tomar decisiones para promover una infraestructura de ciclismo mejor y más segura en todo el estado.

A continuación, se puede encontrar más información sobre la encuesta, publicada el 7 de mayo.

Comunicado de prensa original del 7 de mayo de 2020

¿Estás viendo a más personas montando en bicicleta recientemente? ¿Estás tú montando más? Las organizaciones asociadas a ‘Paths to Progress’, la coalición estatal de Rhode Island para rutas recreativas y de transporte están interesadas en conocer tus razones para montar en bicicleta en estos días. Su opinión ayudará a informar las decisiones sobre el uso de la carretera y qué recursos son más valiosos para los conductores en su área y en todo el estado.

Con las restricciones de permanencia en el hogar y políticas de distanciamiento social establecidas, las personas se quedan más cerca de casa, las carreteras tienen menos automóviles y se necesitan actividades al aire libre seguras y saludables, y parece que el ciclismo está en aumento.

En una encuesta de 2019 realizada por Bike Newport, los ciclistas revelaron que la razón número uno que les impedía andar en bicicleta más era “miedo o preocupación al circular con tráfico”; y que las mejoras que fueron más solicitadas que influirían más en el aumento del ciclismo eran “más carriles para bicicletas” y “más caminos para bicicletas fuera de la calle”.

Estos hallazgos han estado en la mente de los defensores de todo el estado, ya que todos somos testigos del aumento del ciclismo durante las restricciones de quedarse en casa. ¿Es la actual ausencia de tráfico la razón por la que más personas montan en bicicleta ahora? ¿Es por qué están locos por salir de la casa? ¿Necesitas hacer ejercicio? ¿O todo lo anterior? Esta nueva encuesta espera descubrirlo.

“Ciclismo en tiempos de coronavirus” plantea preguntas relevantes: ¿Seguirás en bicicleta cuando se levanten las restricciones? ¿Continuarás en los mismos caminos cuando regresen más autos? ¿Dónde prefieres viajar cuando montas en bicicleta?

Los socios de la coalición en Paths to Progress usarán tus respuestas para presentar el caso a los responsables de toma decisiones para mejorar el ciclismo a nivel local y estatal.

No importa dónde, por qué o con qué frecuencia monta en bicicleta, puede ayudar completando la encuesta. Tardará aproximadamente 7 minutos en completarse, y se puede encontrar en: www.surveymonkey.com/r/BikingRI_coronavirus

Se anima a los lectores a compartir el enlace ampliamente. Las preguntas pueden dirigirse a: pathtoprogress@ribike.org.

Las organizaciones participantes incluyen: Bike Newport, Bike Tiverton, Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, East Coast Greenway, Friends of the William C O’Neill Couth County Bike Path, Grow Smart RI, Providence Streets Coalition, Rhode Island Bicycle Coalition (RIBike) y Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council.