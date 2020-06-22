Beth Cullen, a fourth-generation Newport resident with a long history of community involvement and civic activism, declared her candidacy Monday for a Newport City Council At-Large seat. Cullen is the past president of the Point Association, co-founder of the Newport Nextdoor social media platform, and a long-time education reform advocate.

Cullen’s run is endorsed by former Newport Mayor and School Committee Chairman, David S. Gordon, who said, “I’ve known Beth for over 25 years, she is a hard worker who cares deeply for Newport. As both mayor and chair of the school committee, I worked together with Beth on many civic improvements and education reform. She will bring a strong, experienced voice to the city council.”

After signing the candidacy papers, Cullen said “I’m bringing my strong voice, dynamic approach, and strategic vision to the council table. During the ongoing economic turmoil, we’ve got to be smarter and more intentional. I have the time, the talent, and the tenacity necessary to work hard for residents.”

Concerned with Newport’s rapid build-out of hotel rooms and over-dependency on taxes from the tourism sector, Cullen said that “residents tell me that they want council members asking tougher questions, highlighting innovative solutions used by other cities, streamlining city processes, and fighting Newport’s legendary old-school ways.”

Cullen, 59, lives on Bayside Avenue with her husband Mike and son Mac. A 1982 URI graduate, her resume includes marketing communications, hospitality, and sales management positions in MA, NY, and RI. She has served on several local nonprofit boards and is currently on the executive board of the UMass Dartmouth Kaput Center for Research & Innovation in STEM Education.