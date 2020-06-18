What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Newport, RI – Just one year after opening, Newport Restaurant Group’s Bar ‘Cino is expanding in Washington Square.

The restaurant, located at 22 Washington Square, will expand into 24 Washington Square this month, the space recently became vacant and available when Karol Richardson closed.

The availability of the space caught Newport Restaurant Group a little off guard and despite the times and business climate, they determined that if they didn’t take the space now that they would regret it in the long run.

Bar ‘Cino, which celebrated its one-year anniversary on Wednesday, is already making use of the outdoor space in front of 24 Washington Square with a couple of tables for outdoor dining.

- Advertisement -

Shawn Westhoven, General Manager for Bar ‘Cino, told us on Thursday morning that the restaurant will begin using the indoor space for additional dining beginning Friday, June 26th, after some painting and throughout cleaning is completed.

Due to capacity restrictions during Phase II of Reopening Rhode Island, Bar ‘Cino has been operating at 50% capacity indoors. The additional indoor space, and outdoor dining, will allow the restaurant to operate at almost 100%, Westhoven told us.

During our tour of the restaurant on Thursday, a construction crew was already at work in the new space and had already created a door way between the two space, opening up the space

While the new space will be used just for dining at this time, Westhoven says that down the line there could be a drink rail, extension of the bar, and/or further work done to further incorporate the additional space with the current Bar ‘Cino space and design.

Bar ‘Cino offers dinner and lunch seven days a week, as well as curbside take-out and delivery. For more information, to see their menu, or for online ordering, visit www.barcino.com.