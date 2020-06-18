What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Many local bands, eager to play to live audiences, are getting creative. One innovative idea – if fans can’t get out to hear you play, you bring the concert to them. And that’s what one popular Cape Cod-based band did a few weeks back.

“My wife actually came up with the idea of bringing the full experience of a Crooked Coast show to people’s front yard for a social distance show. At first I thought it was crazy then the more I thought about it I thought it was brilliant,” explained Luke Voss, guitarist and vocalist of indie/reggae/rock band Crooked Coast. Their fans were equally thrilled as you can see in the video below.

“We typically play all over New England,” noted Voss. “Last year, we played The Strand, Ocean Mist and The Parlor in Newport. “In our hometown of Falmouth, we produced a festival called Coast-Fest that featured regional and national bands as well as great local food and beer. We had 1,500 attendees.”

Like so many in the music industry, Crooked Coast is hoping to get back in front of live audiences. Voss is optimistic.

“We are at a weird spot in our career. We were really starting to see some traction. After the festival we booked a studio session with Courtney Ballard (Good Charlotte, The Used) to record an EP at his studio in Hollywood, CA. We had plane tickets, accommodations and everything ready for two weeks on the West coast. He would up mixing Rise & Shine so we still got some of his magic on it. We have new music on the way that we feel is the best of our career. I think out of these challenges we are growing into a better band.”

