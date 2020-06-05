After having the museum gallery closed for over two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The Audrain Automobile Museum today announced that it will open its doors to the public on Monday, June 8th.

“While the museum has continued to share their exhibits and initiatives virtually through a very comprehensive digital program, re-opening the gallery will allow the public to get back to the up-close and personal experience the museum is known for,” the museum wrote in a press release.

“We are grateful that our program of digital initiatives such as our YouTube channel videos and livestreamed opening event have brought the Museum to thousands while we have been closed. We will continue those programs as we re-open to continue to grow our reach as much as we can” said Audrain CEO Donald Osborne in a statement.

Osborne went on by saying, “With a carefully prepared and well-executed plan to bring our visitor guests safely back into our museum, we can bring our core mission of ‘Preserving, Celebrating and Sharing Automotive History’ more immediately to our community”. “It’s fitting that our current exhibition is titled ‘Shining Bright’, as we feel this re-opening can be another sign of brighter times ahead for us all.”

David de Muzio, Executive Director of the Museum said “I’m thrilled- and relieved- that we can finally share our new exhibition with visitors. It’s why we do our work, to be able to more fully spread our story.”

The museum has in place strict safety guidelines that must be followed by all staff and guests to ensure proper social distancing and sanitation. (A full list of safety guidelines can be found at www.AudrainAutoMuseum.org/COVID-19)

– The Museum is only permitting 20 people into the gallery at one time.

– All staff and guests will be screened for Covid-19 symptoms upon entering the museum and are required to wear a facemask for the duration of their visit.

– As part of their digital initiatives, the Museum will utilize QR codes to make it easier for guests to learn more about the exhibit without having to come in contact with any public surface.

– The museum will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized every morning and evening as well as multiple times throughout the day. All cleanings will be documented.

Starting Monday, June 8, 2020, the Museum will be back to their original operating hours of 10am to 4pm, daily. Though the circumstances may be different, the Audrain Automobile Museum team is eager to have their valued guests and members back in the gallery!