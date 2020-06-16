What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
AT&T has rolled out its 5G network to 137 additional markets across the United States, including here in Newport County, Rhode Island according to Lucas Manfredi for Fox Business.
This 137 additional markets expands access to more than 160 million customers using compatible devices.
See the full list here of markets where 5G was expanded here.
Newport County was the only Rhode Island area included in AT&T’s rollout this week. The additional 5G coverage area appears to help with coverage along the eastern part of Aquidneck Island, Little Compton, and sections of Newport.ATT_5G_MAPS_RI
According to AT&T, 5G service requires a compatible devise and compatible plan.
