The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) has announced that six new board members have been appointed to its board of trustees. Four of the new trustees were appointed at the organization’s annual meeting, held February 6 at the Atlantic Resort. Bill Corcoran, Steve McInnis, Mark Marosits and Lois Vaughan were voted onto the board at the event, which was attended by nearly 300 ALT members. Conley Zani and Bettie Beardon Pardee were voted onto the board in March and April, respectively.

“We are very pleased to welcome these six Islanders to the ALT board,” said Executive Director Chuck Allott in a statement. “Their professional experience and strong volunteerism will be enormous assets for our organization. All are committed to Aquidneck Island and to our mission of conserving open space.”

Bill Corcoran and Bettie Bearden Pardee previously served on the board, and all of the new trustees have been involved with the land trust for many years.

Bill Corcoran is General Manager/VP of Newport Tent Company; Steve McInnis is an attorney in Newport; Mark Marosits is co-founder and Senior Strategist at Worldways Social Marketing; Lois Vaughan is a professional pianist; Conley Zani is the founder of TeamOne Consulting and President of the Common Fence Point Improvement Association; and Bettie Bearden Pardee is an author and lecturer.

- Advertisement -

Aquidneck Land Trust’s time-sensitive mission is to preserve and steward Aquidneck Island’s open spaces for the lasting benefit of the community. The organization has conserved 2,605 acres on 81 properties across Aquidneck Island since its founding in 1990. ALT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and the first land trust in Rhode Island to have received national accreditation. For more information, visit www.ailt.org.